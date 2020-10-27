COVID-19 pandemic | Lockdown extended to November 30, states to take a call on reopening of schools, social gatherings

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the unlock guidelines issued on September 30 to November 30, 2020.

"In respect of certain activities, having relatively higher degree of risk of COVID infection, State/ UT Governments have been permitted to take decisions for their re-opening, based on the assessment of the situation and subject to SOPs," the MHA said in a statement on October 27.

These include schools and coaching institutes, state and private universities for research scholars as well as allowing gatherings of more than 100 people etc.

The lockdown shall continue to remain strictly deployed in containment zones.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

As far as movement across state lines is concerned, the government has said there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. Those travelling will also not required to get any separate permission, approval, or e-permit to do so.

The national directive for COVID-19 management will continue to be implemented across the country, the MHA said in the statement.

"The essence behind graded re-opening and progressive resumption of activities is to move ahead. However, it does not mean the end of the pandemic," the MHA said, adding that it has advised Chief Secretaries/ Administrators of all States/ UTs to endeavour to promote COVID-19 appropriate behavior extensively at the grass-root level and take measures to enforce the wearing of masks, hand hygiene, and social distancing.