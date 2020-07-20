Coronavirus wrap July 20: Oxford vaccine shows promise; IndiGo to lay off 10% of its workforce

India has recorded over 11.1 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 27,497 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 3,90,459 are active cases while 7,00,086 have recovered.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Globally, more than 1.44 crore infections and over 6.05 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Here are all the latest updates:

>> Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine showed an acceptable safety profile in a study released in Lancet, news agency Reuters reported.

>> IndiGo said that it has decided to lay off 10 percent of its workforce due to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

>> West Bengal has decided to impose a two-day lockdown every week to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections in the state. This week, the state government said that the lockdown will be enforced on July 23 and July 25.

>> Swedish life science company Enzymatica AB released the preliminary results of an in-vitro study that demonstrated that its mouth spray ColdZyme deactivates SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, by 98.3 percent.

>> India's debt-to-GDP to shoot up to 87.6 percent in FY21 in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, economists at State Bank of India said.

>> Kerala said that it has made arrangements to treat around 50,000 COVID-19 patients at a time, doubling the first line treatment centres to 56 as it battles the third wave of the infections that has pushed the active cases to over 7,000 in the last over two months.