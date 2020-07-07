App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 08:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

West Bengal: Govt to enforce total lockdown in containment zones from July 9

The Mamata Banerjee-led state government also enlarged the domain of containment zones by including 'buffer zones' within such areas as well.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
The West Bengal state government will enforce a total lockdown in containment zones of the state from 5 pm on July 9, Thursday.

The order was issued in the wake of the rapidly rising COVID-19 cases across the state.

The Mamata Banerjee-led state government also enlarged the domain of containment zones by including 'buffer zones' within such areas as well.

Local authorities will try and arrange home delivery of essential commodities for the residents of these areas.

The state will prohibit functioning of all offices, all non-essential activities, congregations, all forms of transport and all marketing/trading/industrial activities within these newly-defined containment zones, an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

It, however, did not mention how long the fresh spell of the shutdown will last.

The current phase of lockdown, in force till July 31, was largely limited to containment zones alone.

With inputs from PTI
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 06:57 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #west bengal

