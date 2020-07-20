App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 10:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus Pandemic | Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh tests COVID-19 positive

PTI
Image: Facebook/@AskamShaikhOfficial
Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh on July 20 said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is isolating himself.

The state textile minister said he is currently asymptomatic and urged those who came in close contact with him to get themselves tested.

"This is to inform that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am currently asymptomatic and isolating myself. I request all those who have come in close contact with me to get themselves tested," Shaikh, who is also Mumbai City's guardian minister, tweeted.

Shaikh, the Congress MLA from Malad-West seat in Mumbai, also said he will continue to work from home.

He is the fourth minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government to have been infected by the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, state ministers Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde had tested positive for the disease and later recovered.

First Published on Jul 20, 2020 10:15 am

tags #Congress #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra #Politics

