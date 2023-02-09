English
    Zomato CEO on recent top-level exits: Sometimes, it's necessary to take break

    Zomato saw four top-level exits in the span of two months -- Siddharth Jhawar, Rahul Ganjoo, Mohit Gupta, and Gunjan Patidar.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 08:06 PM IST
    Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

    Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

     
     
    The difference between people’s mindset and skill vis-a-vis a company’s context makes it necessary to take a break from each other, said Zomato Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal.

    This statement from the CEO features in the company's Q3FY23 shareholders’ letter on the spate of top-level exits the company has seen recently. Zomato saw four top-level exits in the span of two months — between November 7, 2022, and January 2, 2023.

    “Company building is not just about the journey of the business. It is also so much about its people’s personal journeys. Both these journeys take their own twists and turns. And sometimes, for some people, the distance between their form (their mindset and skillset) and the company’s context becomes such that it is necessary to take a break from each other,” he said.

    “I attempt to stay true to a culture where I expect every individual, including me, to continuously learn and grow, improve upon their form, and adapt to the changing context. Also, without hope, but not hopelessly, I think that most of our people who have exited haven’t really left. People leave their roles at Zomato, but Zomato never leaves them,” he said.