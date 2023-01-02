Zomato co-founder and CTO Gunjan Patidar quits in latest top-level exit from firm

Food delivery platform Zomato on January 2, 2023, said its co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Gunjan Patidar has quit, in what is the latest in a series of top-level exits.

Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company. Over the last ten-plus years, he also built a tech leadership team, Zomato said in a stock exchange filing.

In a stock exchange filing, Zomato said that Patidar was not a key managerial personnel (KMP).

According to his LinkedIn profile, Patidar was one of Zomato's earliest employees, having worked in the company for 14 years. He also shares his alma mater, the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi, with Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal.

Patidar's exit comes weeks after co-founder Mohit Gupta quit the company. Zomato's new initiatives head and former food delivery chief Rahul Ganjoo and Siddharth Jhawar, the head of its Intercity Legends service, also quit. Ganjoo resigned after a five-year stint in November 2022. Jhawar also exited in November to run adtech unicorn Moloco's India operations.

He's the fourth co-founder to exit the company, following Pankaj Chaddhah, Gaurav Gupta and Mohit Gupta. Chaddah exited in 2018 and Gaurav Gupta in 2021.

Amid a meltdown of tech stocks, the food delivery company suffered in the public market in 2022 as its stock price has fallen by more than 50 percent from its peak of Rs 162 on the BSE. The stock closed at Rs 60.30 on Monday.

In Q2FY23, Zomato’s net loss was Rs 250.8 crore against Rs 434.9 crore registered in the same quarter the previous year. The company's revenue from operations zoomed 62.20 percent to Rs 1,661.3 crore.

The growth of Zomato's food delivery business has slowed as it has grown in size. Its quarterly sales in Q2FY23 grew 22 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,631 crore from Rs 5,410 crore in Q2FY22.

In the quarter ending September 30, 2022, Zomato said that for the food delivery business, the gross order value (GOV) growth was 3 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 23 percent year-on-year (YoY). This, it said, was driven by growth in both order volumes and average order value.