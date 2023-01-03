Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty around 18,150; PSU banks in focus

January 03, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Gold climbs to six-month peak:

Gold prices hit a six-month high on Tuesday in thin trading, with the market's attention turning to minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting due this week.

Spot gold was up 0.8% at $1,838.69 per ounce as of 0257 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 1% to $1,843.90.