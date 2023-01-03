Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty around 18,150; PSU banks in focus

Nifty PSU Bank index up 1 percent supported by UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra
Electric two-wheeler sales rise 300 percent to hit 600,000 in 2022
Gold climbs to six-month peak in thin trade ahead of Fed minutes
Markets may see a weak opening in Tuesday trades: Prashanth Tapse
Zee Entertainment's operational creditor files Rs 211 crore insolvency case against company
Expect market to remain steady with a positive bias: Siddhartha Khemka
Sah Polymers IPO total subscription at 2.37 times; retail portion booked 7.46 times on day 2
Dabur India completes acquisition of 51% stake in Badshah Masala
Centre raises windfall tax on crude, diesel, aviation fuel
China December factory activity extends declines on COVID infections - Caixin PMI
Bharat Forge's arm to acquire SEZ unit of Indo Shell Mould
Dollar steady as investors await economic data, Fed minutes
SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|61,149.58
|-18.21
|-0.03%
|Nifty 50
|18,193.60
|-3.85
|-0.02%
|Nifty Bank
|43,361.75
|158.65
|+0.37%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|HDFC Life
|582.35
|12.05
|+2.11%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|ONGC
|148.50
|-1.95
|-1.30%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|4403.10
|54.25
|+1.25%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Energy
|25957.80
|-73.20
|-0.28%
RateGain Travel Technologies has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Adara Inc. (Adara) through an asset purchase agreement.
Granules India enters into a strategic partnership with Greenko ZeroC to collaborate for Green Molecule Solutions and its wider applications in pharmaceuticals to build a leadership position in sustainability and circular economy initiatives and be a pioneer in the industry.
Electric two-wheeler sales rise 300 percent to hit 600,000 in 2022
India’s electric two-wheeler market crossed the 600,000 sales target and achieved a market penetration of 4 per cent in 2022, according to the government’s VAHAN data. In 2022, 624,192 two-wheelers were registered in the country, up 300 per cent over 2021, when only 153,523 units were registered, and electric vehicle penetration was just 1 per cent.The sales target of half a million was achieved on the back of high sales from Ola Electric, Okinawa Scooters, Hero Electric, and Ampere EV by Greaves.
Gold climbs to six-month peak:
Gold prices hit a six-month high on Tuesday in thin trading, with the market's attention turning to minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting due this week.
Spot gold was up 0.8% at $1,838.69 per ounce as of 0257 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 1% to $1,843.90.
Zomato share price fell 2 percent on January 3 after Gunjan Patidar, co-founder and chief technology officer of Zomato has tendered his resignation.
Gunjan was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens: Indian indices opened marginally lower on January 3.
The Sensex was down 72.97 points or 0.12% at 61094.82, and the Nifty was down 23.70 points or 0.13% at 18173.80. About 1482 shares have advanced, 604 shares declined, and 111 shares are unchanged.
SBI Life Insurance, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Britannia and HUL were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Tata Motors, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Markets may see a weak opening in Tuesday trades tracking fall in SGX Nifty. While the undertone is of caution, selective buying could be seen after the last week's sell-off.
Amid uncertainty, investors would look for bargain hunting and momentum buying. As US markets were shut on Monday, traders may wait for cues from European indices in the noon trades.
The key catalyst lined up this week is the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes to trickle in on Thursday.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 82.70 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 82.74.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 30.86 points or 0.05% at 61136.93, and the Nifty was down 34.70 points or 0.19% at 18162.80.
Zee Entertainment's operational creditor files Rs 211 crore insolvency case against company
An operational creditor has filed an insolvency case against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd for allegedly defaulting on an amount of over Rs 211 crore, as a per a regulatory filing submitted by the company on January 2.
The operational creditor, Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS), has approached the Mumbai-bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and registered its case under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.
The petition has been filed for the initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process against the company, claiming a debt and default of Rs 211,41,82,521, towards royalty payable for utilisation of “literary and musical works", the exchange filing noted.