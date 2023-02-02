English
    Adani made scheduled US bond payments, to release credit report on Friday: Report

    The payments were made as Adani Group, led by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, battles with a rout in its stocks in India and its U.S. bonds after last week’s critical report on its business practices by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research

    Reuters
    February 02, 2023 / 10:58 PM IST
    Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group.

    Adani Group entities made scheduled coupon payments on outstanding U.S. dollar-denominated bonds on Thursday, a bondholder and a source with direct knowledge of the Indian conglomerate’s strategy told Reuters.

    The payments were made as Adani Group, led by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, battles with a rout in its stocks in India and its U.S. bonds after last week’s critical report on its business practices by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research.

    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited paid coupons, the two sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said. The source with knowledge of the firm’s strategy said Adani Transmission also processed bond payments on Thursday.

    Adani Group plans to issue a credit report by Friday which will address concerns raised by the Hindenburg report about its liquidity, the same source said.