you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These free tools can help you spot fake Amazon reviews

Fakespot filters product reviews allowing the user to find out what people are actually saying about the product

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Over the last two decades, Amazon has become one of the leading destinations for consumer goods, across the world. Right from high-end headphones to face cutouts of your favourite Disney characters, you can find almost anything on the website of the e-commerce company based in Seattle, Washington.

But many of the products listed on the website have fake reviews that could shroud opinion leading consumers to either purchase substandard products or cover up the relatively unknown products that are actually good.

In order to assist buyers navigate such untrustworthy reviews, a number of services have cropped up. One such tool is Fakespot- a simple yet efficient tool that can help you distinguish the black from the white and facilitate you in making an informed purchase decision and all you have to do is enter the URL of the product page.

Fakespot analyses the products on various parameters such as reviewer profiles, verified purchases, purchasing patterns, use of excessively positive language date correlation (whether a bunch of similar reviews was posted together on the same day), correlation with other reviewers (whether people are talking about the same things), etc. using AI-based machine learning algorithms.

Simply speaking, Fakespot filters product reviews allowing the user to find out what people are actually saying about the product.

fakespot captre

Fakespot works on a grading system from A to F; where an A signifies that 90 to 100 percent of the reviews and reviewers are reliable, while F means 44 percent or fewer reviews are trustworthy. It also provides an adjusted rating after taking into account all the discrepancies- presenting a true and fair review of the product.

ReviewMeta is another free tool that functions much like Fakespot, however, currently, you cannot verify the products listed on the Indian domain of Amazon on it. Though the reviews of the same product can be corroborated, using the product URL from an international domain of Amazon.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 06:39 pm

