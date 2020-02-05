App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 10:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank CEO seeks help from 'mentor' Anshu Jain to raise $2 billion: Report

The board of directors of Yes Bank, had in January, approved raising of funds upto Rs 10,000 crore, in one or more tranches, by way of issuance of securities on private placement basis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Yes Bank CEO Ravneet Gill has reportedly approached Cantor Fitzgerald, IDFC Securities and Ambit to raise $2 billion to bolster its capital buffers.

The President of Cantor Fitzgerald, Anshu Jain, was the co-Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Bank until 2015 when Ravneet Gill worked as the bank's India operations head before he moved to Yes Bank last year.

According to a Bloomberg report, Gill had told a business daily that Jain was one of the mentors in his career.

Close

Shares of the bank have been volatile over worries on whether it can get the necessary funds to secure its capital adequacy.

related news

The board of directors of Yes Bank had in January, approved raising of funds up to Rs 10,000 crore, in one or more tranches, by way of issuance of securities on private placement basis.

Also Read: Yes Bank ex-director writes to RBI, seeks removal of Ravneet Gill

The bank has been trying to raise funds but has not yet decided on an investor, and has held discussions with many potential investors.

It recently decided not to proceed with the offer from Erwin Singh Braich/SPGP Holdings for a proposed investment in the bank, but the board is willing to favourably consider the offer of $500 million of Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group in next board meeting.

It has been selling stakes in companies it lent money to, including Sical Logistics, and Rosa Power Supply Company, the subsidiary of Reliance Power.

Yes Bank acquired more than 10 percent stake in Sical Logistics and nearly 30 percent in Reliance Power subsidiary by the invocation of pledged shares after their default on payments.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 10:11 pm

tags #Ravneet Gill #Yes Bank

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.