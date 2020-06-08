App
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 12:40 PM IST

Yes Bank case: ED raids Cox & Kings premises in Mumbai

The teams of the central agency are carrying out the searches under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is carrying out searches at various locations of travel firm Cox & Kings in Mumbai in connection with the Yes Bank money laundering case. The raids, started this morning, are aimed at finding proof of dealings between Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and Cox & Kings, sources said.

The teams of the central agency are carrying out the searches under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Yes Bank has more than Rs 2,270 crore of loan exposure to Cox & Kings.

Further details are awaited.

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 12:38 pm

tags #Cox & Kings #Yes Bank case

