172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|worlds-10-richest-shed-44-billion-wealth-jeff-bezos-tops-list-with-9-billion-loss-5803151.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2020 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

World’s 10 richest tech giants shed $44 billion wealth, Jeff Bezos tops list with $9 billion loss

Despite this, the world’s wealthiest collectively added $830 billion to their wealth this year, as per the Bloomberg Billionaire Index

Moneycontrol News
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

The world's top 10 richest people lost a collective $44 billion due to equity devaluations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The world’s richest man Jeff Bezos led the pack, alone shedding $9 billion in wealth as Amazon shares slumped, as per Bloomberg.

Bezos was closely followed by tech mogul Elon Musk, who lost $8.5 billion as company Tesla Inc. shares teased “bear-territory” over a three-day slide, the publication said.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg lost $4.2 billion, while Microsoft Founder Bill Gates’ wealth lowered by $2.9 billion. Other on the list include Steve Ballmer who lost $4.8 billion, Larry Page lost $3.6 billion, Sergey Brin lost $3.5 billion,  MacKenzie Scott lost $3.2 billion, Larry Ellison lost $2.4 billion, and Jack Ma lost $1.6 billion.

Close

The wealth reversal on September 4 was a surprise as markets had so far stayed afloat despite grim economic realities worldwide. Case in point: both Musk and Zuckerberg posted enormous $4 billion a day wealth gain; while Bezos became the world’s richest person and his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott the world’s richest woman.

Despite this, the world’s wealthiest collectively added $830 billion to their wealth this year, as per the Bloomberg Billionaire Index – with Bezos alone claiming $83 billion gains, followed by Musk with $69 billion gains.
First Published on Sep 6, 2020 10:42 am

tags #Bill Gates #Business #Covid-19 #Economy #Elon Musk #Jeff Bezos #MacKenzie Scott #Mark Zuckerberg #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.