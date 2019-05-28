App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 10:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

World Bank arm IFC to loan $35 mn to Manappuram Finance

IFC said its fund infusion is in sync with its strategic objective of "increasing the resilience of the country's financial sector while improving financial inclusion".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

World Bank arm IFC May 28 announced maiden help for a gold loan company, committing $35 million to Manappuram Finance in a three-year loan.

The investment comes at a time when non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) are facing issues on multiple fronts, starting with liquidity pressures and also the prospect of changes in regulations.

IFC said its fund infusion is in sync with its strategic objective of "increasing the resilience of the country's financial sector while improving financial inclusion".

"We are making our first investment in a gold-loan finance company to create opportunities for the rural and poor households to transition from informal to formal forms of credit," its country head Jun Zhang said in a statement.

related news

The money will be given as a three-year secured loan to the gold financier.

The statement explained gold loan companies like Manappuram offer loans to financially-excluded customers and small businesses by enabling them to monetise their gold without the need for documentary proof of income.

IFC said the investment in the gold-loan sector comes at a time when the sector is becoming more formal, with better regulations and has more of a level playing field with banks.

According to the World Gold Council, India has 23,000 tonnes of gold with an estimated market value of $1 trillion. However, the current market size of formal gold loans is only $19.6 billion, which leaves the field open to pawn-brokers and usurious money lenders in rural areas.

However, the banking regulator RBI has repeatedly expressed concern on the segment over a variety of matters.

IFC said the government encourages formal financial institutions to enter the market not only to bring large stocks of idle gold into the mainstream for productive use, but also to stem the rising indebtedness and exploitation.

"Through this investment, we are supporting one of the priorities of the Indian government to unlock the value of idle gold and bring a large part of Indias unofficial savings into the formal financial system," Zhang said.

"We see this as an endorsement of our role as an agent of financial inclusion in India," Manappuram's Managing Director and Chief Executive V P Nandakumar said.

The Manappuram scrip closed 1.92 per cent down at Rs 132.75 a piece on the BSE, as against gains of 0.17 per cent on the benchmark.
First Published on May 28, 2019 10:07 pm

tags #Business #IFC #Manappuram Finance

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Amitabh Bachchan pens a heartfelt note on Veeru Devgan’s demise

"Dragons in GoT are cool but Naagins are not, why?" Ekta Kapoor asks

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan clicked as she visits a sa ...

Smriti Irani walks the extra mile to seek Bappa’s blessings after he ...

Bharat new promo: Salman Khan introduces his team to madam sir!

Exclusive: Lisa Ray opens up about her ex-boyfriends in her book; says ...

Chris Hemsworth finds Siddhant Chaturvedi 'worthy' of Thor's hammer

Spot Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in these throwback pictures by Bina ...

Exclusive: Television actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary jailed for knife attac ...

Couple Spot Hidden Camera in Hotel Room's Ceiling Fan in Uttarakhand

PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"

Computex 2019: Dell Announced New XPS 13 2-in-1, XPS 15, Inspiron AIO ...

Will Sachin Pilot Quit Congress if Rahul Gandhi Resigns as Party Chief ...

From Photo Master to Prime Minister: Tracking Narendra Modi's 3-Decade ...

After Mamata, Kejriwal Confirms to Attend Modi's Swearing-in Ceremony

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Discusses Expansion of Porbandar Airport​ to ...

Delhi University Directs Colleges to Carry Out Forensic Examination of ...

Huawei Ban: Company Claims FedEx Diverted Two Deliveries to USA Withou ...

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

With Modi 2.0 set to take office, here are some constructive suggestio ...

Real estate applauds BJP's victory: Here's what the sector expects fro ...

Liquidity crisis is spoiling the realty party: What the industry expec ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Closing Bell: Sensex trims losses to end marginally higher, Nifty abov ...

Like IBC in first term, structural reforms to continue in Modi’s sec ...

Rally has just started for midcaps and smallcaps, says Porinju Veliyat ...

RBI's guidelines for NBFCs will not impact earnings but will ease liqu ...

Rahul Gandhi's 'tragic hero' act deserves no sympathy; Congress needs ...

Veer Savarkar birth anniversary: Legacy of man who popularised term 'H ...

BIMSTEC leaders to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in: India must expa ...

Narendra Modi 2.0: Why landslide mandate, right conditions make it per ...

After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as acto ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Apple announces the next-gen iPod Touch with A10 Fusion chipset, 256 G ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.