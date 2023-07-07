Vedanta to take over semiconductor, display glass businesses from holding firm

The acquisition will be effected by way of a share transfer at face value of Twin Star Technologies Limited’s (“TSTL”) Semiconductor and Display SPVs. TSTL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Volcan Investments Limited, the ultimate holding company of Vedanta Limited.

Anil Agarwal-led conglomerate Vedanta Ltd will take over the semiconductor and display glass businesses ventures which were thus far held by a unit of its holding company, the group said on Friday.

The decision comes after capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta Ltd for violating the market regulator's disclosure requirements.

SEBI said Vedanta had broken its rules by publishing a press release on its website that made it appear it had partnered with Foxconn to make semiconductors in India, when the deal was with Vedanta's holding company.

Speaking on the development, David Reed, CEO of Vedanta’s Semiconductor Business, said he has a notion that India could become a global semiconductor hub.

Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta, stated that this endeavour is the first step towards developing a cutting-edge and advanced electronics ecosystem comparable to Silicon Valley.

“Vedanta is committed to making India self-reliant in electronics. This is the beginning of the creation of a Silicon Valley in India, a cutting edge and world class electronics ecosystem. My dream is for every Indian youth to have an affordable smartphone, laptop and an electric vehicle," Agarwal said.

Akarsh Hebbar, Global MD, Vedanta’s Semiconductor and Display Business, said the semiconductors and display fab businesses have the potential to create jobs and serve as a multiplier for the GDP.