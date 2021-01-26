The mental health provider who longs to meet her parents

The pandemic has tested the sanity of even mental health professionals. Counsellors and founders in the space are waiting for the old normal as much as their patients and clients.

Take the case of Richa Singh, the Bengaluru-based co-founder and CEO of online counselling platform YourDOST.com. Singh has not seen much of her parents, who live in Bhopal, for almost a year. It’s the first thing she’d do if the world became free of the virus.

Excerpts from an interaction.

If COVID ends tomorrow or becomes easily manageable, which city would you like to travel first and why?

I would travel to Bhopal to my parents without missing a heartbeat. I haven't met them properly in almost a year and I miss them so much.

Which restaurant would you go to first and why?

Meghana Biryani, Koramangala, Bengaluru. They have the best biryani in the world, and it tastes best when eaten at the restaurant. But the restaurant is always super crowded so I would like to go there once it's safe to venture out among crowds.

Which famous stranger would you like to invite home and talk to?

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson of Biocon. An evening with her would be an honour. There are so many things I want to talk to her about.

What public performance/occasion would you like to attend?

I would attend a Satsang by Gurudev (Sri Sri Ravi Shankar) at the Art of Living Centre in Bengaluru. It's peaceful and there's so much positive energy at the centre.

Which new skill would you like to learn?

I want to learn how to fly an aircraft. I also want to learn how to play an instrument.

The first song that comes to mind when you think of a Covid- free world.

‘Yahan Ke Hum Sikander’ from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.

Which bad habit will you work on eliminating in a world that is open again?

Lack of cleanliness in this world. I want to work towards getting rid of it and achieve a cleaner country and a cleaner planet.

What will you do with your masks?

Nothing. I do not wish to create anything out of them. I'm going to throw them away and not look back at them. Hopefully, it'll be the last time I see them.

What would your motto be for life after the pandemic?

Appreciate the smaller blessings more.