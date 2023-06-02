Tata Power Renewable Energy aims to double workforce to drive growth

Since talent retention remains a critical imperative, the company has adopted an ‘earn while you learn program’ that offers a Bachelor in Vocational Education to 10th/12th standard/ITI students, with a focus on local communities for better retention.

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) will double its workforce by hiring 2,500 people in FY24 in various roles.

This is in line with the Tata group company’s plans for rapid expansion and new projects. This year, the company said it will set up India’s first group captive solar plant for a residential society in Mumbai. In a separate announcement, it announced a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) for a 510-MW hybrid project.

Besides, last July, Tata Power signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu Government to invest approximately Rs 3,000 crore to set up a greenfield 4 GW solar cell and 4 GW solar module manufacturing plant in the Tirunelveli district.

In terms of job profiles, TPREL will focus on recruiting individuals with expertise in areas such as solar cell and solar module manufacturing, solar & wind project management, operations & maintenance, supply chain management, engineering & technology, as well as business development.

These roles will be spread across various business segments, such as the Utility Scale, Group Captive, Rooftop Solar and EV Charging divisions.

Also read | We’re not 107 years old, we’re 107 years new: Tata Power CHRO Himal Tewari

“With limited solar manufacturing capacity today, talent in this space is scarce, especially in niche areas in Cell Manufacturing and Technology. We have been focusing on recruiting talent with what we call ‘transferable’ skills from adjacent industries such as automobiles, process industries such as pharmaceuticals, and chemicals as well,” Anupama Ratta, Head of HR at Tata Power Renewable Energy, told Moneycontrol.

Since talent retention remains a critical imperative, the company has adopted an "earn while you learn program" that offers a Bachelor in Vocational Education to 10th/12th standard/ITI students, with a focus on local communities for better retention.

A recruitment drive for women operators, in collaboration with the Tirunelveli district administration, attracted over 5,000 candidates across various educational streams, including BSc, BTech, Diploma, ITI and 12th Std. The Tata firm was able to select around 1,000 women for operator-level training.

ALSO READ | IT vs Non-IT sector: How entry-level salaries have evolved over 5 years

The selected candidates will undergo a two-week training in solar manufacturing after which they will be engaged at the solar cell and solar module manufacturing facility, based on their performance during training.