Tata Motors unveils subcompact sport utility vehicle Nexon EV Max in India: Here are the key features & highlights

Experience EVs at their MAX with the new Nexon EV MAX.

India’s best-selling EV now is even more electrifying with enhanced range, safety, performance and luxury to give a truly MAX experience. Book Now - https://t.co/M6PyRjs3oz#NexonEVMAX #MovesYouToTheMAX pic.twitter.com/jLPBPr0yhG — Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (@Tatamotorsev) May 11, 2022

Tata Motors has launched a long-range version of the Nexon EV in the Indian market on May 11 called the Nexon EV Max which is top of the line among subcompact sport utility vehicles ( SUV s).

The new upgraded electric vehicle (EV) has a larger battery pack and longer range. The Nexon EV Max will have a 40.5 kWh battery pack, up from 30.3 kWh for the existing model Nexon EV. The real-world range will be around 437 kilometres on a single charge under optimal conditions and can vary by at least 10 percent.



With an extended range of 437 km*, faster charging time and more than 30 new features, get ready to #EvolvetoElectric with Nexon EV MAX. *As per ARAI under standard test conditions.#NexonEVMAX #MovesYouToTheMAX — Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (@Tatamotorsev) May 11, 2022



With additional features such as electronic braking, auto-hold function, and a revamped cabin, the EV is more expensive. The vehicle will cost around Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom all India). The high-end model of Tata Nexon EV Max has been priced at Rs 19.24 lakh.

Tata Motors' Nexon EV, one of India's best-selling electric four-wheelers, debuted in 2019, is expected to be sold alongside the new EV Max.

The long-range Nexon EV Max will also get a more powerful 7.2 kW AC fast charger. It is also available with option of a 3.3 kW charger.

Features, design and more:

- Nexon EV Max comes loaded with a range of active and passive safety features- Nexon EV Max is being offered in four variants - XZ+, XZ+ Lux, XZ+ AC FC WMU and XZ+ Lux AC FC WMU- Both XZ+ and XZ+ Lux variants can be had with either a standard 3.3 kW charger, or a 7.2 kW AC fast charger at an additional cost of Rs 50,000- Pre-installed ISOFIX anchorage for child seats- Dual front airbagsas as standard across all variants- Nexon EV Max is powered by Ziptron technology which is known for high voltage- Standard Dual tone body colour- Come in 3 colours; Intensi-Teal (exclusive to the Nexon EV MAX), Daytona Grey and Pristine White- Battery pack & warranty: 8 Years or 1,60,000 km (whichever is earlier)- 105 kW (143 PS) of power and a torque of 250 Nm- 0 to 100 sprint under 9 secs- Available with a 3.3 kW charger or a 7.2 kW AC fast charger- Faster charging time of 0–80% in 56 mins- ZConnect 2.0 app connected car technology offers nearly 50 features- Add-on features inlcude smartwatch integration, auto/manual DTC check, setting a limit for charging, monthly vehicle reports, and drive analytics- Can switch between Eco, City and Sport Modes- Can choose among four preset levels of regenerative braking based on driving style and traffic situation- Anti Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA)- IP67 rated battery pack makes it shock, water and dust resistant- HDC system controls speed on slope declines- During hard brake in an emergency, system triggers hazard lamps to alert fellow motorists- ESP (Electronic Stability Programme) helps improve brake dynamics- Increased brake efficiency with front and reat wheel disk brakes- High strength re-inforced steel structure absorbs impact energy and provides comprehensive safety- Refined suspension system- R16 aerodynamic diamond-cut alloy wheels- Smart watch integration- Charging station locator- 350 litres bootspace (expandable up to 690 litres)- Multi-utility cooled storage unit to keep things fresh and cool- On-steering cruise control features- Tire pressure monitoring system. Alerts when car is low on tire pressure- Electric sunroof- Wireless charging facility for mobilephone





