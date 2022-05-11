Tata Motors unveils subcompact sport utility vehicle Nexon EV Max in India: Here are the key features & highlights

Experience EVs at their MAX with the new Nexon EV MAX.
India’s best-selling EV now is even more electrifying with enhanced range, safety, performance and luxury to give a truly MAX experience.
Book Now - https://t.co/M6PyRjs3oz#NexonEVMAX #MovesYouToTheMAX pic.twitter.com/jLPBPr0yhG— Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (@Tatamotorsev) May 11, 2022
The new upgraded electric vehicle (EV) has a larger battery pack and longer range. The Nexon EV Max will have a 40.5 kWh battery pack, up from 30.3 kWh for the existing model Nexon EV. The real-world range will be around 437 kilometres on a single charge under optimal conditions and can vary by at least 10 percent.
With an extended range of 437 km*, faster charging time and more than 30 new features, get ready to #EvolvetoElectric with Nexon EV MAX.
*As per ARAI under standard test conditions.#NexonEVMAX #MovesYouToTheMAX— Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (@Tatamotorsev) May 11, 2022
With additional features such as electronic braking, auto-hold function, and a revamped cabin, the EV is more expensive. The vehicle will cost around Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom all India). The high-end model of Tata Nexon EV Max has been priced at Rs 19.24 lakh.
Tata Motors' Nexon EV, one of India's best-selling electric four-wheelers, debuted in 2019, is expected to be sold alongside the new EV Max.
The long-range Nexon EV Max will also get a more powerful 7.2 kW AC fast charger. It is also available with option of a 3.3 kW charger.
Features, design and more:- Nexon EV Max comes loaded with a range of active and passive safety features
