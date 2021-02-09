Taking son to Legoland Japan, resuming volleyball — Zippr co-founder Niranjan Seelam’s wish list for life after COVID

Note to readers: While we accept the reality of the coronavirus, it is important to be optimistic. We must believe that there will be a day when the disease will no longer be the all-destroying scourge it is today. And when that day comes, we will be able to enjoy life, maybe with a few adjustments, the way we did before COVID-19. To that end, we are starting ‘If Covid Vanished ...’, a series of interviews with corporate heads and achievers, where we ask them where they’d like to travel or eat, who’d they like to meet, and so on, if the world became Corona-mukt. Follow the series here.

Niranjan Seelam, Co-founder, Zippr, is in the business of mapping roads and simplifying addresses. But it is another, miniature grid of streets and buildings the BITS Pilani alumnus will head to if COVID ends or becomes easier to live with. Seelam’s son loves Legoland. The family had to cancel a trip to Legoland Japan last year. It is among the first things on their checklist when life regains normalcy.

Excerpts from an interaction:

If COVID ends tomorrow or becomes easily manageable, which city would you like to travel first and why?

My son is a Lego addict. We took him to Legoland Dubai in September 2019. We planned to visit Legoland Japan during May-June 2020. Unfortunately, that couldn’t happen. So our next stop would most likely be Legoland Japan.

Which restaurant would you go to first and why?

I’m a Hyderabadi so my first hop is going to be for biryani. I would love to visit Palamur Grill and feast on biryani and local delicacies.

Which famous stranger would you like to invite home and talk to?

Sonu Sood. The work he has done during the last 12 months is inspirational. Want to have ‘Chai pe Charcha’ with him to understand his thought process on how he went about the work he has done during the pandemic.

What public performance/occasion would you like to attend?

I’m a movie addict. I miss watching movies in a multiplex with family. I miss the big screen, popcorn and watching a film with several other people. That is the first thing I would love to do.

What group activity would you like to participate in?

Volleyball. We as a group at Zippr used to play volleyball once a week before the lockdown. This has been on hold for the last 12 months. Itching to restart playing immediately.

Which new skill would you like to learn?

Guitar. Saw my son Siddharth trying to learn guitar online during the pandemic. Would love to sit with him and learn it along with him.

The first song that comes to mind when you think of a COVID-free world.

‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’. I kept humming it throughout the pandemic.

Which bad habit will you work on eliminating in a world that is open again?

Digital addiction is something which took over my life in the last 12 months. I can’t be away from my phone, table or laptop even for a minute when I’m awake. This is something that needs to be seriously looked at.

What will you do with your masks?

Actually, planning to frame them as a souvenir. This pandemic has been a once in a lifetime (hopefully) experience for everyone. I want to preserve the masks to remind me how tentative everything around us is.

What would your motto be for life after the pandemic?

Live every minute to the fullest with loved ones. It’s a gift we have. I saw many of my friends and relatives go through trauma because of COVID. One minute they were normal and the next they were in the ICU.