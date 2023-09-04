Sundaram Home Finance to enter affordable housing segment, to disburse loans up to Rs 35 lakh

SHFL diversified into the small business loans segment in October last year

Chennai-based Sundaram Home Finance Ltd (SHFL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sundaram Finance, has decided to enter the affordable housing segment. The company will be looking at disbursing up to Rs 35 lakh for a home loan seeker in this category.

The focus will be on tier-2 and 3 towns for its foray into the segment, SHFL Managing Director Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy said.

“This is a natural extension of what we have been doing since inception. Focusing on the retail customer segment in tier-2 and tier-3 towns is an integral part of our growth plans. The government’s stated intent is to focus on the smaller customers in the affordable housing space. We believe we understand this space well, and are well positioned to leverage the opportunity that this segment presents. We think that this segment has the potential to be a fast-growing one for us in the long-term,” he stated.

The foray into affordable housing space comes in the aftermath of the company's diversification into the small business loans segment in October last year.

Lakshminarayanan said that SHFL would open around 10 branches in tier-2 and tier-3 towns in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. It would hire 50-75 personnel by March to exclusively handle loan disbursal for the affordable housing segment.

Notably, the company had registered a net profit of Rs 57 crore on a total disbursement of Rs 1,104 crore for the quarter ended June 2023.

Sundaram Home has set a conservative disbursal target of around Rs 10 crore by March 2024 in the affordable housing segment space. It will focus on the self- employed segment in tier-3 and 4 towns as well as the salaried class in tier-2 towns.

“The company's strong disbursements growth in the last year or two has been driven by business in tier-2 and tier-3 towns, " Lakshminarayanan said.

Affordable housing as a segment is set for a strong growth driven by the fact that the affordability of people in this segment in tier-2 and 3 towns is on the rise.

“Our ability to understand and underwrite self-employed customers in remote towns will be a differentiator as we venture into this segment," Lakshminarayanan said.

“Tier-2 and 3 towns have shown resilience even during the (COVID-19) pandemic as seen from our overall growth being driven by business from these markets over the last couple of years. Their ability to pay has improved in recent years and their good credit track record is testament to the fact that there are quality customers in these geographies who we can go after for our affordable housing financing,” he added.