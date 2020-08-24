172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|zen-technologies-share-price-rises-6-on-patent-from-uk-body-5746621.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 10:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zen Technologies share price rises 6% on patent from UK body

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 97 and 52-week low Rs 22.40 on 19 August, 2020 and 31 March, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Zen Technologies share price rose 6 percent intraday on August 24 after the company was granted a patent by the UK Patent office.

The company has been granted a patent by UK Patent office for Containerised Tubular Shooting Range (CTSR), as per company release.

CTSR is a Range-In-a-Container Solution where security forces can train their personnel rapidly and efficiently with much more effectiveness than conventional ranges, it added.

The system eliminates the need for huge swathes of land and the threat of environment pollution. The solution also frees up very valuable land for the purpose of alternative use.

This product is expected to have a significant demand overseas where the sensitivity pertaining to ranges is very high.

In India, it is being used in Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi and many other locations. The system has also been exported, company said in the release.

At 10:08 hrs Zen Technologies was quoting at Rs 92.20, up Rs 2.65, or 2.96 percent on the BSE.

Currently, it is trading 4.95 percent below its 52-week high and 311.61 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 10:30 am

