Trade Spotlight: What should investors do with Adani Total Gas, HEG & Adani Transmission?

Indian market rose for the third consecutive day in a row on March 3 pushing Sensex above 51,000 while the Nifty50 also closed above 15,200 levels.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed with gains of over 1,100 points while Nifty50 saw a spike of more than 300 points on Wednesday.

Sectorally, the action was seen in energy, metals, finance, banks, and IT stocks while mild profit-taking was visible in the auto space.

Adani Total Gas rallied more than 15 percent, HEG gained more than 9 percent, and Adani Transmission, which hit a fresh 52-week high, closed with gains of nearly 6 percent.

We have collated views from experts on what investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading on March 4:

Expert: Ruchit Jain, Senior Analyst - Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking

Adani Total Gas - Hold

The stocks from the Adani Group have been buzzing and have provided good returns to investors in the last few months. This stock had given a breakout from its consolidation phase in mid-February and since then, it has seen a sharp surge with good volumes.

The overall trend is positive and since the prices are in uncharted territory, it would be prudent to ride this trend with a trailing stop loss method.

The short-term moving average points to support at Rs 600 and thus, one can hold the stock with a stop placed below the support and ride the trend.

HEG - Hold

During the first half of February month, the stock rallied sharply with rise in volumes. It then consolidated in a range for the rest of the month on the back of lower volumes.

This sideways move just seems to be a time-wise correction which was much required as the momentum readings were in the overbought zone.

Now, prices seem to be resuming the short-term uptrend and hence, could see some good momentum in the near term.

Hence, traders are advised to continue to trade with a positive bias from a short-term perspective. The support base is placed around Rs 1,415 whereas the immediate resistance is seen around Rs 1,645 (weekly 200-MA). A move above this resistance should then lead the stock towards Rs 1,800.

Adani Transmission - Hold

Along with other stocks from the Adani group, this stock too has given remarkable returns to its investors in the last few months. The trend for the stock continues to be positive and hence, traders should continue to ride the trend until any reversal is seen.

The immediate support for the stock is placed around Rs. 780. Traders can hold the stock with a stop loss placed below the mentioned support and follow a trailing stop loss method on existing positions.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.