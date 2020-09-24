Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests selling Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 492, target at Rs 470 and Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,281, target at Rs 3,155.
In the pre-opening session, Sensex is down 372.99 points or 0.99 percent at 37295.43, and the Nifty shed 103.90 points or 0.93 percent at 11028.In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 415
Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 535, target at Rs 510
Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,330, target at Rs 1,385
Buy Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 460, target at Rs 485
Buy Amara Raja with a stop loss of Rs 720, target at Rs 745
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 2,275, target at Rs 2,426
Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 520, target at Rs 544
Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 141, target at Rs 110
Sell REC with a stop loss of Rs 105, target at Rs 88
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Sell Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 492, target at Rs 470
Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,281, target at Rs 3,155
Sell Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 112, target at Rs 103
Buy Page Industries with a stop loss of Rs 18,950, target at Rs 20,200
