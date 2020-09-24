172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|top-buy-and-sell-ideas-by-ashwani-gujral-sudarshan-sukhani-mitesh-thakkar-for-short-term-142-5878171.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 09:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests selling Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 492, target at Rs 470 and Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,281, target at Rs 3,155.

Moneycontrol News

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is down 372.99 points or 0.99 percent at 37295.43, and the Nifty shed 103.90 points or 0.93 percent at 11028.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 415

Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 535, target at Rs 510

Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,330, target at Rs 1,385

Buy Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 460, target at Rs 485

Buy Amara Raja with a stop loss of Rs 720, target at Rs 745

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 2,275, target at Rs 2,426

Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 520, target at Rs 544

Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 141, target at Rs 110

Sell REC with a stop loss of Rs 105, target at Rs 88

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 492, target at Rs 470

Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,281, target at Rs 3,155

Sell Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 112, target at Rs 103

Buy Page Industries with a stop loss of Rs 18,950, target at Rs 20,200

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Sep 24, 2020 09:16 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.