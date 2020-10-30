172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|top-buy-and-sell-ideas-by-ashwani-gujral-mitessh-thakkar-for-short-term-6038231.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,570, target at Rs 1,640 and Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 620, target at Rs 665.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 25 points loss.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is down 20.96 points or 0.05 percent at 39728.89, and the Nifty added 13.50 points or 0.12 percent at 11684.30.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

 Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,570, target at Rs 1,640

Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 620, target at Rs 665

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 4,550, target at Rs 4,625

Sell Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1,230, target at Rs 1,180

Sell Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 950, target at Rs 900

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 324, target at Rs 340

Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 615, target at Rs 660

Sell Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,148, target at Rs 2,070

Sell Oil & Natural Gas Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 66.2, target at Rs 60

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:02 am

tags #Stocks Views

