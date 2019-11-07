Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

A volatile day for Indian markets but bulls managed to take Sensex to record highs while Nifty50 had a touch-and-go moment with 12K.

The Nifty50 had a touch and go moment with 12,000 levels for the first time since June while the S&P BSE Sensex rallied to a fresh record high of 40,606.91 in intraday trade on Wednesday.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 221 points to a record closing high of 40,469 while the Nifty50 ended 48 points higher at record closing high of 11,966. It hit an intraday high of 12,002 and an intraday low of 11,850.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Raymond with stop loss at Rs 620 and target of Rs 645

Buy Avanti Feed with stop loss at Rs 480 and target of Rs 505

Buy Motherson Sumi with stop loss at Rs 127 and target of Rs 140

Buy ICICI Bank with stop loss at Rs 475 and target of Rs 500

Buy Adani Enterprises with stop loss at Rs 202 and target of Rs 217

Mitesh Thakkar of Miteshthakkar.com

Buy Bank Of Baroda with stop loss at Rs 97 and target of Rs 105

Buy DLF with stop loss at Rs 185.5 and target of Rs 200

Buy HDFC Bank with stop loss at Rs 1237 and target of Rs 1315

Buy Ajmera Realty with stop loss at Rs 125 and target of Rs 142

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Godrej Consumer with stop loss at Rs 725 and target of Rs 780

Buy HDFC Bank with stop loss at Rs 1224 and target of Rs 1290

Buy Power Grid with stop loss at Rs 192 and target of Rs 208