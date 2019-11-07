Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

Mitesh Thakkar of Miteshthakkar.com is of the view that one may buy DLF with stop loss at Rs 185.5 and target of Rs 200.
A volatile day for Indian markets but bulls managed to take Sensex to record highs while Nifty50 had a touch-and-go moment with 12K.
The Nifty50 had a touch and go moment with 12,000 levels for the first time since June while the S&P BSE Sensex rallied to a fresh record high of 40,606.91 in intraday trade on Wednesday.
Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 221 points to a record closing high of 40,469 while the Nifty50 ended 48 points higher at record closing high of 11,966. It hit an intraday high of 12,002 and an intraday low of 11,850.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Raymond with stop loss at Rs 620 and target of Rs 645
Buy Avanti Feed with stop loss at Rs 480 and target of Rs 505
Buy Motherson Sumi with stop loss at Rs 127 and target of Rs 140
Buy ICICI Bank with stop loss at Rs 475 and target of Rs 500
Buy Adani Enterprises with stop loss at Rs 202 and target of Rs 217
Mitesh Thakkar of Miteshthakkar.com
Buy Bank Of Baroda with stop loss at Rs 97 and target of Rs 105
Buy DLF with stop loss at Rs 185.5 and target of Rs 200
Buy HDFC Bank with stop loss at Rs 1237 and target of Rs 1315
Buy Ajmera Realty with stop loss at Rs 125 and target of Rs 142
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Godrej Consumer with stop loss at Rs 725 and target of Rs 780
Buy HDFC Bank with stop loss at Rs 1224 and target of Rs 1290
Buy Power Grid with stop loss at Rs 192 and target of Rs 208
Sell CESC with stop loss at Rs 790 and target of Rs 735
