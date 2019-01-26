These 10 stocks rose or fell the most in the week

Indian Indices ended in red in the week ended January 25 with Nifty closed below 10,800 level on the back of corporate governance issue and poor earnings.

The Sensex was down 0.99 percent this week, or 361.07 points, to end at 36,025.54, while Nifty also shed 1.15 percent, or 126.45 points, to close at 10,780.5.

The S&P BSE Smallcap Index plunged 3.48 percent, while S&P BSE Largecap and Midcap index fell 1.26 percent and 2.27 percent, respectively.

Here is a list of 10 stocks which moved most in the last week:

InterGlobe Aviation | Up 8 percent

The airline announced the appointment of Ronojoy Dutta as CEO with effect from January 24, 2019.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 191 crore for the December quarter against a profit of Rs 762 crore. Its revenues rose 28 percent (YoY) at Rs 7,916.2 crore from Rs 6,178 crore posted last year.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rentals fell 16 percent to Rs 1,681.4 crore against Rs 2,001 crore posted last year. The EBITDAR margin came in at 21.2 percent, down from 32.4 percent year on year.

DLF | Down 13 percent

DLF Shares plunged after CBI carried out search operations at the company's major offices in Delhi-NCR in connection with a land acquisition case.

The company said that a team from the CBI has visited the offices in relation to a land acquisition matter, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

Also, the CBI has registered a new case against former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others over alleged irregularities in land allocation in Gurgaon in 2009 and carried out searches at 20 locations in Delhi-NCR on Friday, officials said.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises | Down 27 percent

After the announcement of stake sale proposal by the promoter, Japanese multinational conglomerate, Sony Corporation, has joined the race to pick up stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), said CNBC-TV18 quoting sources familiar with the matter.

Sony is said to be in talks with Zee's promoter Essel Group to buy a part stake or control in the company, sources told the channel, requesting anonymity.

UltraTech Cement | Down 8 percent

The company reported a profit of Rs 449 crore for the December quarter. This implies a jump of 7 percent from the profit of Rs 421.5 crore that it reported during the same quarter of last year.

The revenue jumped 18 percent to Rs 8,812.7 crore from Rs 7,471 crore in Q3 of FY18.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 10 percent to Rs 1,391 crore against Rs 1,269 crore last year. The margins have been reported lower at 15.8 percent against 17 percent last year.

Brokerages Deutsche Bank and Citi have maintained a buy rating on the stock with target Rs 4,110 and Rs 4,450 per share, respectively.

Linde India | Down 7 percent

Shares of Linde India declined after the failure of delisting offer by promoters of the company including BOC Group and Linde Holdings Netherlands BV.

Dish TV | Down 32 percent

The share price plunged on the new report stating a link between Essel Group and a company being probed for suspect demonetisation deposits.

However, the company clarified that there is no information by the company, which in our opinion needs to be reported to the stock exchange and which may have bearing on the stock price of the

company.

Further, we would also state that the company is not aware of the alleged transactions mentioned in the said news report, it added.

Yes Bank | Up 10 percent

The bank announced the appointment of Ravneet Gill as MD and CEO w.e.f March 1, 2019. Currently, Gill is the CEO of Deutsche Bank, India. Rana Kapoor will step down as MD & CEO of the bank on the

closing of January 31, 2019.

Meanwhile, company's has registered 7 percent fall in its December quarter net profit at Rs 1,001 crore against Rs 1,076.8 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Its gross NPA was at 2.10 percent against 1.60 percent, while net NPA at 1.18 percent versus 0.86 percent, QoQ.

Net interest income (NII) of the bank grew at Rs 2,667 crore.

Deutsche Bank has maintained buy call on Yes Bank and raised target by 4 percent to Rs 280 per share.

Maruti Suzuki | Down 11 percent

The company's third-quarter net profit plunged 17 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,489.3 crore dented by adverse commodity prices and forex rates. Profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 1,799 crore.

Revenue from operations in Q3 grew 2 percent to Rs 19,668.3 crore in quarter-ended December 2018 despite tepid sales volumes, driven by price realisation.

KPIT Technologies | Down 47 percent

KPIT Technologies stock was down 47 percent as the company demerged its engineering division into a separate entity. Hence, it started trading ex-demerger as January 24 is the ex-date for the same.

To focus on engineering and IT divisions, the company had decided to demerge the engineering business from KPIT Technologies to KPIT Engineering.

The company made the composite scheme of arrangement amongst Birlasoft (India) Limited and KPIT Technologies and KPIT Engineering and their respective shareholders effective as on January 15, 2019.

Vakrangee | Down 14 percent

The company has reported a 98 percent decline in its third quarter net profit at Rs 3.7 crore against Rs 247 crore in a year ago period. Revenue also down by 94.6 percent at Rs 96.8 crore versus Rs 1,802 crore, YoY.