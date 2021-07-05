MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Tata Steel shares surge 240% in a year; global brokerage retains 'buy'

CLSA has maintained a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 1,462 per share.

Moneycontrol News
July 05, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST
File image

File image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Steel share price added a percent at open on July 5. The stock has zoomed over 240 percent in the 12 months. It is trading at Rs 1,142.85, up Rs 6.90, or 0.61 percent at 09:17 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,150 and an intraday low of Rs 1,141.

The steel maker's crude steel production was up 55 percent in the first quarter of FY22 to 4.62 million tonnes as against the same period last year. Its India deliveries rose by 42 percent in the period under review to 4.15 million tonnes on a year-on-year basis.

However, the crude steel production decreased 2.6 percent QoQ due to the supply of over 47,800 tons of liquid medical oxygen to hospitals amid the second Covid wave, Tata Steel India said in a regulatory filing.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Tata Steel Europe's steel production grew by 27 percent YoY to 2.73 million tonnes while steel deliveries increased by 19 percent YoY.

Close

Related stories

Global research firm CLSA has maintained a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 1,462 per share. It is of the view that the expected margin is likely to improve further from the decadal high of Q4, adding that despite Europe volume falling 5 percent QoQ, spreads are higher at USD 300 per tonne QoQ.

"Tata Steel will benefit from higher steel prices in India and strong Spreads in Europe," CLSA said.

Pritesh Mehta, Lead Technical Analyst - Institutional Equities at YES Securities has a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 1,750 per share. "Metals, so far, have had an incredible year. The Nifty Metal index has rallied more than 60 percent in the first six months of 2021. It went through a sideways corrective zone from May to June," he said.

"Within the space, Tata Steel is outperforming Nifty and metal indices both. On P&F chart (0.5%*3), Tata Steel has staged a bullish turtle breakout, rising double top buy and bullish continuation post bullish anchor column, suggesting a move towards Rs1,750 in next 6 months. Support for the same is placed at Rs 1,020," he added.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Steel
first published: Jul 5, 2021 09:52 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Structure and scale your angel investments

The Private Market Show | Structure and scale your angel investments

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.