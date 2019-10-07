Stocks in the news: Glenmark Pharma, Ashok Leyland, Lupin, VST Tillers, BEML, SPARC

Here are the stocks that are in the news today:

Lupin launches Mycophenolate Mofetil capsules USP

Glenmark Pharma: USFDA issues a 'Warning Letter' to the Baddi facility

VST Tillers September auto sales - Total tractor sales up 5.5% at 2,201 units versus 2,087 units, YoY

Garden Silk Mills - Withdrawal of invitation for bids and sale of financial assets / loan account of company

Wipro completes the acquisition of International TechneGroup Incorporated (ITI)

Zee Entertainment Conference Call: Punit Goenka saidVTB can sell shares pledged to them after maturityNo Loan Against Shares Held By IndiabullsIn advanced talks with buyers for stake sale in Zee, sale of assetsWorking with the investors for the sale of non-media assetsOpen to all options including strategic players for asset sales2.3 percent stake sale to Oppenheimer held due to shutdown in insider trading window

Solar asset sale likely to be completed in Q3 (source: CNBC-TV18)

Zee Entertainment: Promoter Essel Media made disclosure of pledge creation on 10.71 percent equity with VTB capital, which is for loan agreement executed on September 4, 2017.

Supreme Infra worked out an amicable settlement with VSSPL

Dr Reddy's Labs: US FDA issues EIR for company's API manufacturing plant 2 at Bollaram, Hyderabad

Corporation Bank: Brickwork Ratings placed ratings of bank on 'Credit Watch'

ECL Finance (an Edelweiss Group company): CRISIL downgraded ECL Finance's long term ratings

L&T Finance Holdings - CRISIL assigned CRISIL AM/Stable rating on the NCDs of Rs 500 crore and CRISIL A1+ on Commercial Paper of Rs 1,500 crore

Corporation Bank - Brickwork Ratings assigned BWR AA rating to the company's Basel Ill Compliant Tier II bonds worth Rs 500 crore

Hitech Corporation resumes operations at Baddi Unit.

Ashok Leyland - the company's plants at various locations will be observing non-working days ranging from 2-15 days, during the month of October 2019

Sun Pharma Advanced Research receives Orphan Drug Designation from the USFDA for Phenobarbital for the Treatment of Patients with Neonatal Seizures

BEML bags further orders in Metro from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation valuing approximately Rs 729 crore

KEI Industries - CARE Ratings has reaffirmed the rating assigned to Long Term Bank Facilities availed by the company as CARE A; Stable

Info Edge has entered into an agreement to invest about Rs 35 crore in Greytip Software Private Limited

Apar Industries - Care Ratings reaffirmed Long Term Bank facilities rating as CARE A; Stable

JSW Steel raised USD 400 million by allotment of fixed rate senior unsecured notes

Eveready Industries appoints Roshan L. Joseph as independent director of the company w.e.f. October 04, 2019