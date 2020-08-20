172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|sell-united-breweries-target-of-rs-820-motilal-oswal-5729721.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell United Breweries; target of Rs 820: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bearish on United Breweries recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 820 in its research report dated August 17, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on United Breweries


United Breweries (UBBL)'s results were worse than our expectations. Its outlook remains weak, with: (a) June volumes down 57% YoY, (b) lockdown in various urban centers thus far in 2QFY21, (c) no repeal of excise duty increase in the majority of the states (which saw a steep excise increase in May), and (d) the continued likelihood of closure of on-trade sales for a few more months. - As highlighted in our Alcobev downgrade note in May'20, we expect FY20-FY22 to be 'lost years' for alcobev players, which are severely affected by a weak demand environment in FY21. Moreover, recovery in FY22 is also unclear due to: (a) an unprecedented steep excise duty increase threatening both net sales growth and profitability for the next few quarters and (b) the risk of weak state finances leading to delay in payments, thereby increasing receivables.


Outlook


Its stock is the most expensive in our coverage universe at 82x FY22 EPS, with ROCE at ~10% even in FY22. Maintain Sell, with TP of INR820.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 01:37 pm

tags #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Sell #United Breweries

