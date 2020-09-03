172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|reduce-jubilant-foodworks-target-of-rs-1758-hdfc-securities-5793571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Jubilant FoodWorks; target of Rs 1758: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Jubilant FoodWorks with a target price of Rs 1758 in its research report dated September 03, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Jubilant FoodWorks


Jubilant FoodWorks (Jubilant) clocked weak show amidst COVID led lockdown. Revenue declined by 60% YoY with negative SSG of 61% YoY (HSIE -54%). Recovery in July/Aug at 70/85% is encouraging as dine-in pressure remained high. Jubilant is capitalising the situation (weaker competition, delivery friendly demand, and increase in delivery fee by aggregator) by charging delivery fee (Rs 30/order). It will support operational performance in FY21. Cost control initiatives have resulted into positive EBITDA of Rs 241mn vs. loss of Rs 423mn by Westlife.



Outlook


We believe benign raw material prices, soft rental cost and sustained delivery fee will drive the EBITDA margin in ensuing quarters. We change our EPS estimate by -9/+15/+12% for FY21/22/23. We increase target P/E multiple to 45x (42x earlier) to factor-in faster recovery and potential share gain. We maintain REDUCE rating with TP of Rs 1,758.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 3, 2020 04:15 pm

tags #HDFC Securities #Jubilant Foodworks #Recommendations #Reduce

