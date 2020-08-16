172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|reduce-gail-india-target-of-rs-90-icici-direct-5707981.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 07:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Gail (India); target of Rs 90: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended Reduce rating on Gail (India) with a target price of Rs 90 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Gail (India)


Gail India reported a weak set of Q1FY21 numbers on account of a weak performance in gas trading, petchem and LPG/LLH segments. Revenues for the quarter fell 34% YoY to Rs 12086.9 crore, lower than our estimate of Rs 14464.7 crore mainly due to less-than-expected volumes and realisations in gas trading. EBITDA came in at Rs 622.6 crore (down 72.4% YoY), below our estimates of Rs 1383.4 crore. Subsequently, reported PAT was at Rs 255.5 crore (down 80.2% YoY) and was below our estimate of Rs 837.3 crore.



Outlook


We value Gail using the SOTP methodology, valuing the core business using DCF and EV/EBITDA multiple for other business segments and change our recommendation from HOLD to REDUCE with a revised target price of Rs 90.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 07:23 am

tags #GAIL India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Reduce

