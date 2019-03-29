App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 08:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Midcap stocks to play catch-up to the heavyweights

Going forward, we expect the midcap stocks to play catch up to the heavyweights.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hadrien Mendonca

The market witnessed aggressive short covering on Thursday and once again Nifty50 surpassed the crucial hurdle at 11,530 zone. Going forward, if Nifty manages to close above the 11,600 resistance levels, we could expect the index to rally higher towards its previous all-time high zone.

Bank Nifty has crucial resistance of rising trendline on the larger time frame chart which is around the 30,500 zone.

related news

Fresh leg of the upswing is likely only if the mentioned resistance is broken on a closing basis. Till then we expect the index to marginally consolidate at the current juncture.

The Nifty Midcap-100 index has broken out from a classic Flag pattern on the daily chart. The index has also surpassed and sustained above its long term 200-DEMA which was around the 17750 zone.

Going forward, we expect the midcap stocks to play catch up to the heavyweights.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 7-12% return in the next month:

Syndicate Bank: Buy| Target: Rs 47| Stop Loss: Rs 41.5| Upside 9%

The stock has shown immense strength in the last seven weeks and has rallied significantly. The stock has broken out a fresh from a ‘Double Bottom’ pattern on the weekly chart. We expect the stock to rally towards its potential target of Rs 47 in the medium-term.

InterGlobe Aviation: Buy| Target: Rs 1540| Stop Loss: Rs 1397| Upside 7%

The stock has been consolidating for the past four trading sessions and has finally broken out from a Pennant pattern on the daily chart.

The price outburst has also been accompanied by a smart uptick in traded volumes. Hold long positions with a stop loss at Rs 1397 on a closing basis.

Dish TV: Buy| Target: Rs 44| Stop Loss: Rs 36.5| Upside 12%

The stock has been under pressure for the past three weeks and is finally on the verge of a falling channel pattern breakout on the daily chart.

Positive crossovers on the RSI and rising volumes further accentuate our bullish stance on the stock. Hold long positions with a stop loss at Rs 36.5 on a closing basis.

(The author is a Senior Technical Analyst, IIFL)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 08:33 am

tags #Podcast #Stocks Views

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Candidates Boycott Range Officer Exam in J&K After Paper Leak, Probe o ...

Facebook Bans White Nationalism, White Separatism on its Platforms

Xiaomi Updates Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch With Latest Intel 8th-Gen Pro ...

Trouble Brews for Bihar Grand Alliance as Congress Leaders See Red Ove ...

PHOTOS: Bollywood Stars Grace Notebook Special Screening

Hyundai Motor India Signs Wage Deal With Workers, Technicians at Chenn ...

PM Modi Likely to Address 8 Lok Sabha Poll Rallies in Maharashtra

Indian-origin Man Marries Girlfriend Before Getting Jailed in Singapor ...

Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

Next census of India in 2021, says government

Jignesh Mevani campaigns for Kanhaiya Kumar in Bihar

Brexit multiple choice - How will UK parliament's indicative votes wor ...

Promise of handouts by Congress could dent Modi's momentum

Narendra Modi says govt showed courage for surgical strike on land, ai ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty slips below 11,600; m ...

HPCL, BPCL, IOC shares rally as brokerages raise price targets

Production cuts, high inventory set to hurt March auto sales, says Mot ...

Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for F ...

BJP may not achieve target of 22 Lok Sabha seats in North East as most ...

Massive fire in 22-storey building in Dhaka's upscale Banani kills 19, ...

Junglee movie review: Vidyut Jammwal's action-adventure film is well-i ...

Silent killer arsenic slowly poisoning crores of people in West Bengal ...

Mindtree board evaluating 'several options' to stave off L&T's hostile ...

Miami Open: Roger Federer brushes aside Kevin Anderson to enter semis; ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Manu S Pillai, author of The Ivory Throne, on 19th century Travancore, ...

Facebook's banning of white nationalism could be a slippery slope towa ...

John Abraham to celebs after Pulwama attack: Don’t make statements t ...

Kangana Ranaut recalls Pahlaj Nihalani’s soft porn like offer for he ...

‘Golden couple’ Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt exude hotness on the l ...

Good News: Kareena Kapoor Khan's diet takes a backseat as she celebrat ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni has a shrewd rival in Ziva Dhoni during match break ...

Alia Bhatt opens up about having mental health issues

Bollywood's trainer Katrina Kaif sweats it out with Olympic swimmer Mi ...

Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal’s latest film is hardly electri ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.