English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    OMC stocks slip up to 2% amid price-cut buzz

    Reports say the government has asked oil marketing companies, which have recovered most of their losses and are nearing normal, to cut prices as crude slides

    Moneycontrol News
    June 08, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST
    OMC stocks slip

    OMC stocks slip

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Stocks of state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) like HPCL and BPCL tumbled up to 2 percent in the morning trade on June 8 amid reports that the government has asked them to reduce fuel prices on the back of lower global crude rates.

    The companies have almost recovered losses and are nearing normalcy as evident in their positive quarterly results. As a result, the expectation is for the companies to lower the prices of petrol and diesel since they no longer face under-recoveries in these fuels, news agency ANI quoted a government source as saying.

    At 10.05 am, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) was trading 1.97 percent down at Rs 271.30, while Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd slipped 1.17 percent to Rs 364.25 and IOC dipped 0.12 percent to Rs 90.70.

    Follow our live blog for all the market action

    Global oil benchmark Brent crude was steady at $76.94 a barrel in Asian trade on June 8, as rising US fuel stocks and weak Chinese export data offset worries over Saudi Arabia's plans for deep output cuts.

    Related stories

    OMC stocks posted smart gains in the previous session after Morgan Stanley said they will be able to surpass their pre-Ukraine war book values in the next two months, thanks to benign crude prices. The positive outlook was supported by the fact that marketing margins for these companies are reaching new highs.

    Integrated margins in the marketing segment have reached their highest-ever level, as despite the decline in crude prices, petrol and diesel rates have not been reduced.

    As a result, OMCs have benefited from higher marketing margins, which should help them recover from the losses incurred in Q3, it added.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #BPCL #Buzzing Stocks #Crude oil #HPCL #IOC #OMCs
    first published: Jun 8, 2023 10:47 am