    June 08, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade mixed in the pre-opening; all eyes on RBI policy

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reserve Bank of India's six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will announce its decision on policy rates today. Asian markets are trading in the red, while US markets ended mixed.

      Stock Market Today
      Moneycontrol.com
      • 08:56 AM IST

        Zen Technologies bags order worth Rs 202 crore

      • 08:55 AM IST

        Asian shares slide as traders fret on Fed rates

      • 08:50 AM IST

        Dollar steady as traders consider Fed, global rates outlook

      • 08:44 AM IST

        Below 18650, Nifty could retest the level of 18600-18550: Shrikant Chouhan

      • 08:42 AM IST

        Spot USDINR to remain within the range of 82.20 to 82.90: Dilip Parmar

      • 08:34 AM IST

        IKIO Lighting IPO subscribed 6.83 times on Day 2 of bidding

      • 08:30 AM IST

        Oil steady as investors weigh supply and demand drivers

      • 08:11 AM IST

        Inox Wind bags 100 MW turnkey project from ABEnergia Renewables

      • 08:09 AM IST

        Immediate support for Nifty at 18630: Gaurav Bissa

      • 07:57 AM IST

        Ashish Kacholia sells half a percent stake in D-Link India

      • 07:51 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

      • 07:49 AM IST

        RBI to maintain status quo in the upcoming policy: Lakshmi Iyer

      • 07:43 AM IST

        Expect northbound journey to continue: Siddhartha Khemka

      • 07:37 AM IST

        LIC increases stake in Tech Mahindra to 8.88%

      • 07:29 AM IST

        Japan economy grew more than thought in Q1

      • 07:27 AM IST

        S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower as traders cash in on latest megacap rally

      • 07:20 AM IST

        Asian markets slide further; Straits Times, Nikkei down

      Sensex63,138.84-4.12 -0.01%
      Nifty 5018,605.70-120.70 -0.64%
      Nifty Bank44,275.300.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 18,605.70 -120.70 (-0.64%)
      Thu, Jun 08, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Britannia4,901.458.30 +0.17%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Cipla962.502.05 +0.21%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal6057.7590.30 +1.51%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma13045.7032.80 +0.25%


    • June 08, 2023 / 08:26 AM IST

      Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on RBI Monetary Policy Meet 2023

    • June 08, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

      Market at pre-open

      : Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.

      At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex was up 57.08 points or 0.09% at 63,200.04, and the Nifty was down 52.70 points or 0.28% at 18,673.70.

    • June 08, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST

      FII and DII

      Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,382.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 392.30 crore on June 7, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange shows.

    • June 08, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

      Zen Technologies bags order worth Rs 202 crore

      Zen Technologies announced a significant order win from the Ministry of Defence, Government of India valued at approximately Rs 202 crores.

    • June 08, 2023 / 08:55 AM IST

      Asian shares slide as traders fret on Fed rates

      Asian shares slipped on Thursday after a surprise interest rate hike by Bank of Canada revived worries that U.S. rates could stay higher for longer and the Federal Reserve could remain hawkish when it meets next week.

      MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.53%, while Japan's Nikkei edged 0.08% higher. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index eased 0.09%.

      The Bank of Canada (BoC) surprised markets on Wednesday by hiking its overnight rate to a 22-year high of 4.75%, with traders expecting another increase next month to ratchet down an overheating economy and stubbornly high inflation.

    • June 08, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST

      Dollar steady as traders consider Fed, global rates outlook

      The dollar was on the back foot on Thursday, though it drew some support from higher U.S. Treasury yields as traders contemplated the possibility of another rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, even if it pauses next week.

      The increased expectations that U.S. and global interest rates may have further to rise has come on the back of surprise rate increases by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) this week.

      The BoC on Wednesday hiked its overnight rate to a 22-year high of 4.75% after a four-month pause, while the RBA on Tuesday similarly raised interest rates by a quarter-point to an 11-year high and warned of more to come.

      The Canadian dollar was last steady at C$1.3365 to the greenback, after rising to a one-month top of C$1.3321 in the previous session.

      Elsewhere, the U.S. dollar edged broadly lower in early Asia trade, with sterling rising 0.08% to $1.2449, while the euro similarly gained 0.08% to $1.0707.

    • June 08, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST
    • June 08, 2023 / 08:44 AM IST

      Below 18650, Nifty could retest the level of 18600-18550: Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

      Markets rallied sharply and witnessed broad-based buying support ahead of the credit policy with the Sensex ending past the crucial 63000-mark. Upbeat moved prevailed throughout the session as investors are hoping a rate hike pause amid improving domestic macroeconomic situation. All eyes will be on the RBI’s growth outlook and inflation projection for the year, and in case if there is any downgrade in inflation expectations, optimism is likely to persist.

      Technically, Nifty clearing the important resistance level of 18650 may intensify the positive momentum. A bullish candle on and a higher bottom formation clearly indicates further uptrend from the current levels.

      For the breakout traders now, 18650 would be the key support level to watch out. Above which, the market could rally till 18800-18875. On the flip side, below 18650, uptrend would be vulnerable and below the same, the index could retest the level of 18600-18550.

    • June 08, 2023 / 08:42 AM IST

      Spot USDINR to remain within the range of 82.20 to 82.90: Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.  

      The Indian rupee strengthened for the second day in a row following dollar inflows and risk-on sentiments ahead of the RBI monetary policy decision. The market is pricing in pause for a second straight meeting as inflation eases.

      All eyes will be on a policy stance which might support growth as inflation could cool further in the months ahead on an expectation of better monsoons and lower commodity prices.

      Spot USDINR is expected to remain calm within the range of 82.20 to 82.90. One can expect directional trends only after the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting scheduled next week.

    • June 08, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST
    • June 08, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST

      IKIO Lighting IPO subscribed 6.83 times on Day 2 of bidding

      The initial public offering (IPO) of IKIO Lighting continued to garner interest from investors, as the offer was subscribed 6.83 times by June 7, the second day of bidding.

      Investors bought 10.4 crore equity shares against an offer size of 1.52 crore shares, subscription data available on exchanges shows.

      Retail investors had bid 5.92 times their allotted quota of shares, while the portion set aside for high-networth individuals was subscribed 15.99 times.

    • June 08, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST

      Oil steady as investors weigh supply and demand drivers

      Oil prices were little changed in early Asia trade on Thursday as investors weighed demand concerns over a global economic slowdown against an expected fall in supply from Saudi output cuts.

      Brent crude futures dipped 1 cent at $76.94 a barrel at 0110 GMT, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 5 cents at $72.58 a barrel.

      Both benchmarks settled up by about 1% on Wednesday, supported by Saudi Arabia's plans for deep output cuts, though price gains remain capped by rising U.S. fuel stocks and weak Chinese export data.

