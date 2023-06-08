Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade mixed in the pre-opening; all eyes on RBI policy

Zen Technologies bags order worth Rs 202 crore
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|63,138.84
|-4.12
|-0.01%
|Nifty 50
|18,605.70
|-120.70
|-0.64%
|Nifty Bank
|44,275.30
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Britannia
|4,901.45
|8.30
|+0.17%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Cipla
|962.50
|2.05
|+0.21%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|6057.75
|90.30
|+1.51%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Pharma
|13045.70
|32.80
|+0.25%
: Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex was up 57.08 points or 0.09% at 63,200.04, and the Nifty was down 52.70 points or 0.28% at 18,673.70.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,382.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 392.30 crore on June 7, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange shows.
Zen Technologies announced a significant order win from the Ministry of Defence, Government of India valued at approximately Rs 202 crores.
Asian shares slipped on Thursday after a surprise interest rate hike by Bank of Canada revived worries that U.S. rates could stay higher for longer and the Federal Reserve could remain hawkish when it meets next week.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.53%, while Japan's Nikkei edged 0.08% higher. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index eased 0.09%.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) surprised markets on Wednesday by hiking its overnight rate to a 22-year high of 4.75%, with traders expecting another increase next month to ratchet down an overheating economy and stubbornly high inflation.
The dollar was on the back foot on Thursday, though it drew some support from higher U.S. Treasury yields as traders contemplated the possibility of another rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, even if it pauses next week.
The increased expectations that U.S. and global interest rates may have further to rise has come on the back of surprise rate increases by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) this week.
The BoC on Wednesday hiked its overnight rate to a 22-year high of 4.75% after a four-month pause, while the RBA on Tuesday similarly raised interest rates by a quarter-point to an 11-year high and warned of more to come.
The Canadian dollar was last steady at C$1.3365 to the greenback, after rising to a one-month top of C$1.3321 in the previous session.
Elsewhere, the U.S. dollar edged broadly lower in early Asia trade, with sterling rising 0.08% to $1.2449, while the euro similarly gained 0.08% to $1.0707.
Markets rallied sharply and witnessed broad-based buying support ahead of the credit policy with the Sensex ending past the crucial 63000-mark. Upbeat moved prevailed throughout the session as investors are hoping a rate hike pause amid improving domestic macroeconomic situation. All eyes will be on the RBI’s growth outlook and inflation projection for the year, and in case if there is any downgrade in inflation expectations, optimism is likely to persist.
Technically, Nifty clearing the important resistance level of 18650 may intensify the positive momentum. A bullish candle on and a higher bottom formation clearly indicates further uptrend from the current levels.
For the breakout traders now, 18650 would be the key support level to watch out. Above which, the market could rally till 18800-18875. On the flip side, below 18650, uptrend would be vulnerable and below the same, the index could retest the level of 18600-18550.
The Indian rupee strengthened for the second day in a row following dollar inflows and risk-on sentiments ahead of the RBI monetary policy decision. The market is pricing in pause for a second straight meeting as inflation eases.
All eyes will be on a policy stance which might support growth as inflation could cool further in the months ahead on an expectation of better monsoons and lower commodity prices.
Spot USDINR is expected to remain calm within the range of 82.20 to 82.90. One can expect directional trends only after the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting scheduled next week.
The initial public offering (IPO) of IKIO Lighting continued to garner interest from investors, as the offer was subscribed 6.83 times by June 7, the second day of bidding.
Investors bought 10.4 crore equity shares against an offer size of 1.52 crore shares, subscription data available on exchanges shows.
Retail investors had bid 5.92 times their allotted quota of shares, while the portion set aside for high-networth individuals was subscribed 15.99 times.
Oil prices were little changed in early Asia trade on Thursday as investors weighed demand concerns over a global economic slowdown against an expected fall in supply from Saudi output cuts.
Brent crude futures dipped 1 cent at $76.94 a barrel at 0110 GMT, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 5 cents at $72.58 a barrel.
Both benchmarks settled up by about 1% on Wednesday, supported by Saudi Arabia's plans for deep output cuts, though price gains remain capped by rising U.S. fuel stocks and weak Chinese export data.