Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral Tata Steel; target of Rs 433: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 433 in its research report dated August 15, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Tata Steel


Tata Steel’s (TATA) 1QFY21 consolidated EBITDA at INR5b (-91% YoY) was the weakest in the past 10 years. The COVID-19 crisis led to a sharp decline in both volumes and margins across all entities. -Margin outlook in Indian operations, however, is much better with prices bouncing back to near pre-COVID levels. Europe, though, should remain a drag with EBITDA losses expected to continue in the near term. We have raised FY21/FY22E EBITDA estimates by 16%/7% to factor in the improved outlook in Indian operations. However, leverage remains unfavorable at 6.8x FY21 EBITDA. Maintain Neutral.


Outlook


At CMP, the stock trades at 6.3x FY22E EV/EBITDA. Maintain Neutral with TP of INR433/share based on FY22E EV/EBITDA of 6.5x for Indian operations and 5x for Europe.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 18, 2020 12:49 pm

tags #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Tata Steel

