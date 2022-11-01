Neutral Indus Towers; target of Rs 197: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Indus Towers

INDUSTOW’s 2QFY23 performance was weighed down by higher provisions (INR17.7b), along with INR11b in write backs. Adjusted for the same, revenue/EBITDA stood flat at INR69b/INR45b. IDEA-related provisions ballooned to INR30b, highlighting the liquidity risk posed by it. IDEA has proposed a substantial monthly billing until Dec’22 and the balance by Jul’23, subject to its capital infusion plans. We expect an EBITDA CAGR of a mere 2% over FY22-24, with a risk of falling tenancies, despite the optimism around 5G-led tenancy additions. Subsequently, we maintain our Neutral rating.

Outlook

We factor in a revenue/EBITDA CAGR of a mere 2% over FY22-24 to arrive at our TP of INR197, implying an EV/tenancy ratio of INR2m and an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.6x. The stock garners a healthy dividend yield of 5% (FY22), but the management said it will be a function of FCF, which remains at risk. We maintain our Neutral rating.

