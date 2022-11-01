English
    Neutral Indus Towers; target of Rs 197: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Indus Towers with a target price of Rs 197 in its research report dated October 29, 2022.

    November 01, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Indus Towers


    INDUSTOW’s 2QFY23 performance was weighed down by higher provisions (INR17.7b), along with INR11b in write backs. Adjusted for the same, revenue/EBITDA stood flat at INR69b/INR45b. IDEA-related provisions ballooned to INR30b, highlighting the liquidity risk posed by it. IDEA has proposed a substantial monthly billing until Dec’22 and the balance by Jul’23, subject to its capital infusion plans. We expect an EBITDA CAGR of a mere 2% over FY22-24, with a risk of falling tenancies, despite the optimism around 5G-led tenancy additions. Subsequently, we maintain our Neutral rating.


    Outlook


    We factor in a revenue/EBITDA CAGR of a mere 2% over FY22-24 to arrive at our TP of INR197, implying an EV/tenancy ratio of INR2m and an EV/EBITDA ratio of 4.6x. The stock garners a healthy dividend yield of 5% (FY22), but the management said it will be a function of FCF, which remains at risk. We maintain our Neutral rating.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Indus Towers #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 07:04 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.