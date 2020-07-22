Neutral Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 3000: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance (BAF)’s 1QFY21 PAT declined ~20% YoY to INR9.6b (8% beat). Other operating income of INR8.6b (v/s est. of INR4.6b) led to PPoP (+25% YoY) beat of 12%. NII and opex were in line with expectations. During the quarter, the company took INR14.5b worth of additional COVID-19 provisions. The total pool of provisions on the morat book now stands at INR29.7b (incl. an ECL provision of INR6.2b) – 14% of morat book and 2.2% of loans. As of June end, ~16% of the consol. AUM was under morat. (INR217b), as against 27% in April (INR386b). The reduction was driven by the Auto, Rural, and SME segments (refer to Exhibit 9). The conversion of term loans into flexi loans led to ~22% (INR36b) of overall decline. GNPA declined 20bp QoQ to 1.4%, aided by high write-off of INR4b. PCR increased 450bp QoQ to 65%.

Outlook

However, due to an increase in provisioning estimates, PAT estimates are largely unchanged. Maintain neutral, with target price of INR3,000 (Unchanged, 4.2x FY22 BV).







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.