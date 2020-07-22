App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 3000: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Bajaj Finance with a target price of Rs 3000 in its research report dated July 21, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Bajaj Finance


Bajaj Finance (BAF)’s 1QFY21 PAT declined ~20% YoY to INR9.6b (8% beat). Other operating income of INR8.6b (v/s est. of INR4.6b) led to PPoP (+25% YoY) beat of 12%. NII and opex were in line with expectations. During the quarter, the company took INR14.5b worth of additional COVID-19 provisions. The total pool of provisions on the morat book now stands at INR29.7b (incl. an ECL provision of INR6.2b) – 14% of morat book and 2.2% of loans. As of June end, ~16% of the consol. AUM was under morat. (INR217b), as against 27% in April (INR386b). The reduction was driven by the Auto, Rural, and SME segments (refer to Exhibit 9). The conversion of term loans into flexi loans led to ~22% (INR36b) of overall decline. GNPA declined 20bp QoQ to 1.4%, aided by high write-off of INR4b. PCR increased 450bp QoQ to 65%.



Outlook


However, due to an increase in provisioning estimates, PAT estimates are largely unchanged. Maintain neutral, with target price of INR3,000 (Unchanged, 4.2x FY22 BV).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 03:02 pm

tags #Bajaj Finance #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.