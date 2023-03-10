NBCC stock price rises over 3% after bagging orders worth Rs 230 cr

NBCC (India): NBCC bags work orders worth Rs 230 crore in Kakinada. The state-owned project management consultancy and EPC company has received work orders worth Rs 229.81 crore, from Indian Institute of Foreign Trade. The company will construct new campus for IIFT in Kakinada.

Shares of NBCC (India) climbed over 3 percent in the morning session on March 10 after the company bagged orders worth Rs 230 crore.

The central public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs received work orders worth Rs 229.81 crore, from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade. The civil construction company will construct new campus for IIFT in Kakinada, the company said in an exchange filing.

At 11:48am, NBCC (India) was quoting at Rs 37.93, up Rs 0.87, or 2.35 percent, on the BSE. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 38.50 and an intraday low of Rs 37.20. The scrip was trading with volumes of 1,250,418 shares, compared to its five day average of 985,404 shares, an increase of 26.89 percent.

Earlier, the firm secured orders worth Rs 541.02 crore in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Odisha.

In FY21-22, project management consultancy formed 92 percent of the total revenue, while engineering, procurement and construction forms 6.5 percent and the smallest chunk of 1.5 percent comes from real estate.

The company’s consolidated order book stood at Rs 54,600 crore, as on February 24.

NBCC secured the total business of Rs 194.17 crore in January in comparison to Rs 309.10 crore a month back and Rs 300.41 crore in November. Its consolidated net sales came in at Rs 2,135.78 crore in December 2022, up 6 percent YoY, while net profit fell nearly 17 percent to Rs 69.09 crore.