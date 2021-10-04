MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Man Infraconstruction at 52-week high on bonus share, dividend approval

The board declared interim dividend of Rs 1.26 per equity share (i.e. 63 percent) on face value of Rs 2 each, for the financial year 2021-22.

Moneycontrol News
October 04, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
 
 
Man Infraconstruction share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 115.05, rising 5 percent intraday, on October 4 after the company board approved bonus share and interim dividend.

The company's board of directors approved issue of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1 new equity bonus share of Rs 2 each for every 2 existing equity shares of Rs 2 each held by the shareholders of the company as on the record date, company said in the release.

The bonus share issue is subject to the approval of shareholders of the company through postal ballot and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals; as may be required.

The company will inform the record date for determining the entitlements of the shareholders to receive the bonus shares in due course.

The board also declared interim dividend of Rs 1.26 per equity share (i.e. 63 percent) on face value of Rs 2 each, for the financial year 2021-22.

The record date for the said interim dividend has been fixed as October 14, 2021 and the said dividend shall be paid/ dispatched on October 29, 2021, company said.

At 12:08 hrs Man Infraconstruction was quoting at Rs 111.95, up Rs 2.20, or 2 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Man Infraconstruction
first published: Oct 4, 2021 12:44 pm

