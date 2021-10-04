MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
October 04, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices extend early gains, Nifty above 17,600; pharma, PSU bank in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Power, Pharma and PSU Bank indices up 1 percent each. BSE midcap and smallcap indics up 0.5 percent each.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex59,276.80511.22 +0.87%
    Nifty 5017,671.50139.45 +0.80%
    Nifty Bank37,528.05302.15 +0.81%
    Nifty 50 17,671.50 139.45 (0.80%)
    Mon, Oct 04, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Divis Labs5,157.00324.70 +6.72%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Grasim1,641.30-35.85 -2.14%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma14841.40253.70 +1.74%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5631.90-6.90 -0.12%


  • October 04, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

    The dollar index slipping to 94.05 and the US 10-year yield slipping below 1.5 percent can be interpreted as indicative of return of risk-on in equity markets. But news from China can turn out to be a drag. China is trying to limit the damage to its real estate sector without bailing out Evergrande. An inevitable consequence will be a slowdown of the Chinese economy which will have implications for commodity prices and currencies of commodity exporters.

    Back home, India's exports are booming and are inline to touch the USD 400 billion mark in FY22. However, the surge in the trade deficit is weakening the INR. The IT segment is likely to be back in focus. Commodities, particularly metals, may come under pressure.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • October 04, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST

    Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.5 percent led by the Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda

    Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.5 percent led by the Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda
  • October 04, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST

    Biocon launches Everolimus tablets in the US

    Biocon announced the launch of Everolimus tablets, a generic version of Afinitor, in the US. 

    Everolimus tablets have been introduced in four strengths of 2.5mg, 5mg, 7.5mg and 10mg, with the 10 mg tablet being a ‘day-1’ generic launch. Everolimus (Afinitor) is a prescription medication that is used to treat certain types of cancers and tumours.

    Biocon was quoting at Rs 369.65, up Rs 4.50, or 1.23 percent on the BSE.

  • October 04, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • October 04, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on October 4 with Nifty above 17,600.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 294.90 points or 0.50% at 59060.48, and the Nifty was up 83.80 points or 0.48% at 17615.80. About 1516 shares have advanced, 339 shares declined, and 133 shares are unchanged.

  • October 04, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Indian markets are likely to open for the week on a flat note tracking investors continuing to watch the development around China's Evergrande and also comments from Opec+, which meets virtually amid a spiral higher in crude prices.

    US markets ended higher amid news flow regarding Covid-19 treatment, drop in treasury yields and release of macroeconomic data.

  • October 04, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session amid mixed global cues.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 126.96 points or 0.22% at 58892.54, and the Nifty was up 108.20 points or 0.62% at 17640.20.

  • October 04, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST

    Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

    The market is likely to consolidate further in this week and will react according to the RBI commentary along with global cues including the movement in oil prices & US bond yields, and US jobs data.  Oil prices jumped to nearly three-year high levels due to rising demand with the increasing travel and tourism activities globally.

    On technical front, The Nifty50 formed a Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts and saw bearish candle formation on the weekly scale indicating indecisiveness among the bulls and the bears, and nervousness in the market respectively.

  • October 04, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • October 04, 2021 / 08:45 AM IST

    Eli Lilly & Cipla partner to sell diabetes products in India

    Eli Lilly and Company (India) Pvt. Ltd. and Cipla announced its strategic partnership in India to enhance the reach of Lilly’s Diabetes products – Humalog [Insulin Lispro I.P. (rDNA Origin) injection] and TrulicityTM (Dulaglutide).

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.27 percent or Rs 2.70 at Rs 986.80.

  • October 04, 2021 / 08:35 AM IST

    Yes Bank Q2 Update

    Yes Bank's loans & advances up 3.6%, YoY and rose 5.7%, QoQ, while deposits was up 30.1% YoY and up 8.2%, QoQ.

    Yes Bank Q2 Update Yes Bank's loans & advances up 3.6%, YoY and rose 5.7%, QoQ, while deposits was up 30.1% YoY and up 8.2%, QoQ.
Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.