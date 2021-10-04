Market LIVE Updates: Indices extend early gains, Nifty above 17,600; pharma, PSU bank in focus

October 04, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

The dollar index slipping to 94.05 and the US 10-year yield slipping below 1.5 percent can be interpreted as indicative of return of risk-on in equity markets. But news from China can turn out to be a drag. China is trying to limit the damage to its real estate sector without bailing out Evergrande. An inevitable consequence will be a slowdown of the Chinese economy which will have implications for commodity prices and currencies of commodity exporters.

Back home, India's exports are booming and are inline to touch the USD 400 billion mark in FY22. However, the surge in the trade deficit is weakening the INR. The IT segment is likely to be back in focus. Commodities, particularly metals, may come under pressure.