172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|jmc-projects-shares-jump-8-on-new-orders-worth-rs-1363-crore-5686691.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JMC Projects shares jump 8% on new orders worth Rs 1,363 crore

The stock witnessed spurt in volume by more than 4.19 times and was trading with volumes of 50,413 shares, compared to its five day average of 10,696 shares, an increase of 371.34 percent.

Sandip Das
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JMC Projects share price jumped 8 percent in morning trade on August 12 after the company secured new orders worth Rs 1,363 crore.

The company said it has won Rs 1,169-crore building projects order in southern India. In Bihar, it has won a water supply project of Rs 194 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's CEO and Deputy Managing Director S K Tripathi said, "We are happy with the new order wins in the face of challenging market conditions." He added that the company is witnessing improvements in operations and expects execution to normalise at pre-coronavirus levels by the end of the second quarter of 2020-21.

Close

Capture

related news

The stock price was trading at Rs 52.35, up Rs 3.90, or 8.05 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 55.00 and an intraday low of Rs 51.70.

It witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 4.19 times and was trading with volumes of 50,413 shares compared to its five day average of 10,696 shares, an increase of 371.34 percent.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has zero promoter pledge with promoters increasing shareholding.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 09:46 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #JMC Projects

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.