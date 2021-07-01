Jain Irrigation Systems stock jumps 9% as Q4 loss narrows to Rs 22 crore

Jain Irrigation Systems | KBC Eco Fund sold 36,38,154 equity shares in the company at Rs 26.17 per share on the NSE.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Jain Irrigation Systems share price jumped over 9 percent in the morning session on July 1 after the company trimmed its yearly as well as quarterly losses

The firm reported a net loss of Rs 22.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 as against a loss of Rs 228.26 crore in the year-ago quarter. For the full year, it reported a net loss to Rs 307.31 crore against a loss of Rs 508.30 crore in the previous year.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Sales rose 7.64 percent to Rs 2,156.42 crore in the year ended March 2021 as against Rs ,2003.43 crore during the previous year.

The stock was trading at Rs 28.25, up Rs 2.30, or 8.86 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 28.50 and an intraday low of Rs 27.10.

The scrip also witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.98 times and was trading with volumes of 1,141,887 shares, compared to its five-day average of 390,367 shares, an increase of 192.52 percent.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long-term moving averages.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish, with moving averages and technical indicators being strong.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.