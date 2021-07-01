MARKET NEWS

July 01, 2021 / 11:04 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; auto stocks gain; June Manufacturing PMI at 48.10

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buying is seen in the auto, pharma and FMCG names, while power and IT stocks are under pressure. BSE Midcap and smallcap indices are trading flat.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex52,430.38-52.33 -0.10%
    Nifty 5015,710.30-11.20 -0.07%
    Nifty Bank34,787.2515.05 +0.04%
    Nifty 50 15,710.30 -11.20 (-0.07%)
    Thu, Jul 01, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Bajaj Auto4,220.9587.10 +2.11%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Gland3,370.40-53.90 -1.57%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Auto10706.00105.60 +1.00%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT29009.50-158.50 -0.54%


  • July 01, 2021 / 11:18 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments: Nifty has a stiff resistance at the 15,900 level and until we do not get past this, we cannot move to higher levels. The level of 16,100 is the next target for the index and that target is active as long as the market does not break the support of 15,400.

  • July 01, 2021 / 11:13 AM IST
  • July 01, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST

    Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is down 83.70 points or 0.16% at 52399.01, and the Nifty shed 20.30 points or 0.13% at 15701.20. Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors are the top gainers while Larsen & Toubro, Wipro and Shree Cements are the top losers.

    Among the sectors, the auto index added half a percent while IT stocks are under pressure.

  • July 01, 2021 / 10:55 AM IST

    India Pesticides IPO share allotment expected today

    Agrochemical company India Pesticides is likely to finalise the share allotment of its public issue on July 1. The Rs 800-crore IPO closed on June 25 after being subscribed 15 times.

    Investors can check their application status on the BSE website as well as IPO registrar's website, in few easy steps. Read More

  • July 01, 2021 / 10:45 AM IST

    Cigniti expands its global footprint

    Cigniti Technologies today announced the opening of their first office in Singapore. With this new expansion, Cigniti further extends its global footprint in the Asia Pacific region to meet the growing digital transformation needs of leading enterprises based in the region.

    Cigniti Technologies has touched a 52-week high of Rs 653.90 and was quoting at Rs 647.20, up Rs 10.55, or 1.66 percent on the BSE.

  • July 01, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST

    Himanshu Gupta of Globe Capital:

    The benchmark Index is seen struggling to overcome the psychological 16000 mark from past four weeks amidst lack of FII buying muted US market cues. Presently the benchmark 50 index is facing resistance of the return line in an uptrend channel while levels of 15650 remain the immediate are of support from a short term perspective, followed by 15450 which is the sacrosanct line of division between the bulls and the bears. 

    While there are signs of consolidation in the large cap stocks which have witnessed some cool off from their recent highs, however at this point there is a little evidence of any trend reversal. On the sector specific front apart from IT, Chemical and Pharma any serious participation is missing, metals showed a smart recovery over past few weeks however the strength remained short to push them in a new highs trajectory. 

    Banks and financials are the main area of disappointment for the bulls and may be this is why the indices are not getting the undercurrent. On the options front the monthly expiry data suggests a similar story where 15500 has the highest put OI and 16000 holds highest call OI.

  • July 01, 2021 / 10:36 AM IST

    JUST IN | IHS Markit India June Manufacturing PMI was at 48.10 versus 50.80, MoM.

  • July 01, 2021 / 10:31 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    The USDINR future ended almost flat post high intraday volatility. We feel the pair should move towards its sizeable Call base of 75.
     
    The dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.54 in the last session. The open interest fell 1.1% for the July series.

  • July 01, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST

    Rupee Opens:

    Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 74.37 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 74.32, amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market.

    On June 30, rupee ended lower by 9 paise at 74.32 per dollar versus Tuesday's close of 74.23.

  • July 01, 2021 / 10:14 AM IST

    SEBI gives more time to brokers, clearing members to comply with rules

    Markets regulator SEBI on Wednesday extended deadlines for complying with certain regulatory requirements by stock brokers, clearing members and KYC registration agencies in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    The deadline for maintaining call recordings of orders or instructions received from clients has been extended by one month till July 31, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a circular. Also, the regulator has given time till July-end to brokers for operating the trading terminals from designated alternate locations. Read More

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

