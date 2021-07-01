Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; auto stocks gain; June Manufacturing PMI at 48.10

July 01, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST

Himanshu Gupta of Globe Capital:

The benchmark Index is seen struggling to overcome the psychological 16000 mark from past four weeks amidst lack of FII buying muted US market cues. Presently the benchmark 50 index is facing resistance of the return line in an uptrend channel while levels of 15650 remain the immediate are of support from a short term perspective, followed by 15450 which is the sacrosanct line of division between the bulls and the bears.

While there are signs of consolidation in the large cap stocks which have witnessed some cool off from their recent highs, however at this point there is a little evidence of any trend reversal. On the sector specific front apart from IT, Chemical and Pharma any serious participation is missing, metals showed a smart recovery over past few weeks however the strength remained short to push them in a new highs trajectory.

Banks and financials are the main area of disappointment for the bulls and may be this is why the indices are not getting the undercurrent. On the options front the monthly expiry data suggests a similar story where 15500 has the highest put OI and 16000 holds highest call OI.