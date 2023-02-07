English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Live: Markets live: Adani stocks rebound
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Investors sip on Varun Beverages as profit grows 150% in a seasonally weak quarter

    Revenue from operations for Varun Beverages grew by 27.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,214 crore, while sales volumes grew 17.8 percent to 132 million cases in the December quarter

    Shailaja Mohapatra
    February 07, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Pepsi-bottler Varun Beverages has impressed the Street with another strong quarter of numbers. It has doubled investors' wealth in the past one year and the rally is not slowing down anytime soon.

    At 11 am, Varun Beverages was quoting at Rs 1,294.40 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, up 5.94 percent. The stock saw buying interest after the company reported 150.2 percent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 81.5 crore for Q4 CY2022, which is a seasonally weak quarter.

    Follow our live blog for all the market action

    Revenue from operations grew 27.7 percent YoY to Rs 2,214 crore, while sales volumes grew 17.8 percent to 132 million cases. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) increased by 48.1 percent YoY to Rs 307.5 crore.