    February 07, 2023 / 07:37 AM IST

    Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for Indian indices; Asian markets rise, oil gains

    Market Live Updates: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 60 points while US indices end in the red

      • 08:15 AM IST

        Sebi proposes norm to prevent brokers from retaining clients' funds at end of trading day

      • 07:53 AM IST

        Oil rises 1% in choppy trade on China demand hopes

      • 07:48 AM IST

        Asia-Pacific markets rise ahead of Australia’s rate decision

      • 07:42 AM IST

        Wall Street ends down as investors await Fed's next steps

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex60,506.900.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 5017,764.600.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank41,374.650.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 17,764.60 0.00 (0.00%)
      Tue, Feb 07, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Adani Ports545.4546.60 +9.34%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Divis Labs2,778.00-106.35 -3.69%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Midcap 10030670.70292.60 +0.96%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal5772.40-129.55 -2.20%


    • February 07, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST

      Sebi proposes norm to prevent brokers from retaining clients' funds at end of trading day

      To curb possible misuse of investors' money by brokers, Sebi has proposed to stop trading members and clearing members from retaining any part of client funds at the end of the day and move the entire funds to the clearing corporation on the same day.

      At present, when an investor places funds with a broker a portion of such money is retained by the broker, and a part by the clearing member, before passing the remaining amount to the clearing corporation.

      In its consultation paper, the regulator has proposed mandating daily upstreaming of all investor funds from stockbrokers and clearing members (CMs) to Clearing Corporations (CCs). Investor funds in surplus of exchange margin requirements may in turn be placed by CCs in very low-risk and liquid overnight money market instruments. Read More

    • February 07, 2023 / 07:53 AM IST

      Oil rises 1% in choppy trade on China demand hopes

      Oil prices edged higher in choppy trading on Monday as markets weighed a return in demand from China against supply concerns and fears of slower growth in major economies curbing consumption.Brent futures for April delivery rose $1.05, or 1.3 percent, to $80.99 a barrel, after trading between $79.10 and $81.25. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) gained 72 cents, or 1 percent, to $74.11 per barrel, after hitting a high of $74.41 and a low of $72.25.

    • February 07, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST

      Asia-Pacific markets rise ahead of Australia’s rate decision

      Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Tuesday, as investors await Reserve Bank of Australia’s rate decision. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.15%, erasing earlier losses. The Australian dollar strengthened slightly to last trade at 0.6891 against the U.S. dollar. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.04%, led by healthcare and technology stocks

    • February 07, 2023 / 07:42 AM IST

      Wall Street ends down as investors await Fed's next steps

      US stocks ended lower on Monday as investors shifted gears after considering the possibility that the Federal Reserve may take longer to start cutting interest rates.

      Traders are keeping a close eye on speeches by Fed officials this week, including Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday, for any change in the central bank's rhetoric after data last week showed services activity was strong in January as well as strong job growth.

      "We got that blowout jobs report, and people have had to reassess what the outlook for the Fed and the economy is. Tomorrow it will be interesting to see if Powell continues his transformation from hawk to dove," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. Read More

    • February 07, 2023 / 07:27 AM IST

      Good morning readers! Start your day with Warren Buffett's famous quote and stay tuned to Moneycontrol's live market blog for all the action

