App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Bank gains 4% on robust Q1 nos; brokerages maintain buy

Research house Jefferies has retained buy call on the ICICI Bank and raised target price to Rs 480 from Rs 455 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of ICICI Bank gained 4.5 percent in the early trade after company posted better number in the quarter ended June 2019 (Q1FY20).

The bank posted a profit of Rs 1,908 crore in June quarter (Q1) over lower provisioning and healthy NII growth.

It was against a loss of Rs 119.55 crore reported in the year-ago period and a profit of Rs 969.06 crore in the previous quarter. The profit was partly impacted by lower other income.

Close

Net interest income grew (NII) by 26.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 7,737.43 crore for quarter that ended on June 2019 with healthy loan growth of 15 percent YoY, which beat analyst expectations.

related news

The year-on-year growth in domestic advances was 18 percent at June 2019.

Research house Jefferies has retained buy call on the ICICI Bank and raised target price to Rs 480 from Rs 455 per share.

According to Research house, the steady Q1 with core PPoP driven by better loan growth & steady margin, meanwhile the fees were negatively impacted by lower mutual fund distribution fee.

It expect improvement in core operating profit, while standalone RoE likely to be over 16% by FY21.

Also ReadICICI Bank posts Q1 profit at Rs 1,908 cr with 27% NII growth; asset quality improves as NPA falls

According to CLSA the company is a high-conviction buy with target at Rs 530 per share.

The company's Q1 PAT is tad below estimates due to higher provisions & higher tax, it said.

CLSA trims earnings but see an earnings turnaround ahead & RoE rising to 15-16 percent.

At 09:24 hrs ICICI Bank was quoting at Rs 427.10, up Rs 11.60, or 2.79 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 09:34 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.