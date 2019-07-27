App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2019 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Bank posts Q1 profit at Rs 1,908 crore, NII grows 27% over improved asset quality

Net interest income grew by 26.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 7,737.43 crore for quarter ended June 2019, beating analyst expectations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Country's largest private sector lender ICICI Bank posted a profit of Rs 1,908 crore for the June quarter (Q1) over lower provisioning and healthy NII growth.

The bank had reported a loss of Rs 119.55 crore for the year-ago period, and a profit of Rs 969.06 crore for the previous quarter.

Net interest income (NII) grew by 26.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 7,737.43 crore for the quarter that ended on June 2019, beating analyst expectations.

Close

"Numbers were quite strong on mostly all counts with NII pretty close to our estimates and even asset quality is strong," said Ravikant Bhat of Indianivesh while speaking to CNBC-TV18.

More updates to follow...
First Published on Jul 27, 2019 03:14 pm

tags #ICICI Bank #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.