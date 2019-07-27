ICICI Bank posts Q1 profit at Rs 1,908 crore, NII grows 27% over improved asset quality

Country's largest private sector lender ICICI Bank posted a profit of Rs 1,908 crore for the June quarter (Q1) over lower provisioning and healthy NII growth.

The bank had reported a loss of Rs 119.55 crore for the year-ago period, and a profit of Rs 969.06 crore for the previous quarter.

Net interest income (NII) grew by 26.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 7,737.43 crore for the quarter that ended on June 2019, beating analyst expectations.

"Numbers were quite strong on mostly all counts with NII pretty close to our estimates and even asset quality is strong," said Ravikant Bhat of Indianivesh while speaking to CNBC-TV18.