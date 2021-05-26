MARKET NEWS

Accumulate Tata Steel target of Rs 1330: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 1330 in its research report dated May 07, 2021.

May 26, 2021 / 03:23 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Tata Steel


Led by better than expected performance in domestic operations, TATA steel (TATA) reported 6%/8% beat on our/consensus EBITDA estimates. Consolidated EBITDA grew 48% QoQ at Rs141.8bn (PLe:Rs130.9bn). PAT doubled QoQ to Rs76.4bn (PLe:Rs70.1bn). Beat was largely led by strong show in standalone/TATA steel BSL operations with EBITDA at Rs91.9bn/Rs25.8bn (PLe:Rs86.7bn/Rs22.7bn), up 37% QoQ/58% QoQ. However, TATA Steel Europe (TSE) operations marginally fell short of expectation due to reversal of gain of £47mn recognised on monetisation of carbon credit receipts in Q1FY21.


Outlook


In this backdrop, TATA would be the key beneficiary on back of its integrated operations. TSE would also report better profitability given its high dependence on steel prices. Underpinned by strong steel outlook and comfortable B/S, we maintain Accumulate rating with TP of Rs1,330, EV/EBITDA of 5.7x FY23e.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Accumulate #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Tata Steel
first published: May 26, 2021 03:21 pm

