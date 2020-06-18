App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 08:02 AM IST

Hold Tata Motors; target of Rs 92: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 92 in its research report dated June 16, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on Tata Motors


EBITDA margin was below estimates in JLR, with a contraction of 300bps yoy to 6.2% (est.:7.7%), due to lower realizations and adverse forex. Standalone margin also came in below estimates, with a contraction of 1,340bps to -7.4% (est.: -4%), due to lower gross margins. Near-term volumes are likely to be under pressure in JLR/standalone divisions, and a gradual recovery is expected in H2FY21 due to a low base, stimulus measures by governments to aid economic activity and new products. Management’s efforts continue on reducing operating costs and capex. We reduce consolidated EBITDA estimates for FY21E by 33% to Rs171bn, led by lower volume and margin assumptions, but retain FY22E EBITDA forecast at Rs379bn. Our FY22 earnings estimate increases by 8% to Rs52bn, owing to lower depreciation and reduction in China JV losses.



Outlook


TTMT is relatively more vulnerable than other OEMs, owing to high fixed costs and weak Net Debt/EBITDA situation (3.6x as of Mar’20). Retain Hold with a TP of Rs92 (Rs78 earlier), based on EV/EBITDA of 2x/8x on FY22 estimates for JLR/standalone divisions.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 18, 2020 08:02 am

#Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations #Tata Motors

