Hold Tata Motors; target of Rs 185: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Motors

Tata Motors’ luxury car unit and overseas subsidiary i.e. JLR has announced a collaboration with the BMW group to jointly develop technology and mechanics (electric drive units) for electric vehicles. Their collaboration seeks to advance development of electrification technology to support transition to Autonomous, Connected, Electric, Shared (ACES) platform. Both companies will jointly pull resources (labour+ capital) for research and development, engineering and procurement of essential components of EV vehicles and broader ACES domain.

Outlook

However, the present collaboration mitigates risks over cash flow burn at JLR on upcoming technologies over a longer timeframe. We stick to our HOLD rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 185.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.