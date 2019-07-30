App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2019 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Tata Motors; target of Rs 160: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 160 in its research report dated July 26, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Motors


Tata Motors (TML) reported weak results in Q1FY20. While consolidated revenues were down 8.4% YoY to Rs 61,467 crore (JLR down 2.8% YoY, standalone down 19.9% YoY), the margin performance was more disappointing. Consolidated margins of 6.2% were at a multi-year low, dragged by negative operating leverage and higher marketing and warranty costs in JLR. Consequent consolidated loss at the PAT level was at Rs 3,680 crore (JLR loss at £402 million). JLR reported negative FCF of £719 million.


Outlook


Using SOTP valuation technique we value TML at Rs 160 i.e. 8x EV/EBITDA (FY21E) to TML standalone business (~15% premium to its competition) and 3x EV/EBITDA (FY21E) to JLR. We retain our HOLD rating on the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 30, 2019 12:37 pm

